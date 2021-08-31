Jake Carter tops the bill as audience of 200 enjoys garden music festival in Piercestown

At the GardenFest 2021 in Piercestown Scot Hall Gardens on Saturday evening were Elaine and Jesse Keilthy with their kids Rosie, Evie and Liam

At the GardenFest 2021 in Piercestown Scot Hall Gardens on Saturday evening were Aileen Donohoe , Cillian McCamley and Pete McCamley

At the GardenFest 2021 in Piercestown Scot Hall Gardens on Saturday evening were Ken and Michelle Noonan with Kyle and Laila Nugent

The beautiful grounds of Knocknagall community centre in Piercestown which is home to the local scouts and guides hall, was the setting for the inaugural ‘Garden Fest’, organised by Brian Cantwell of ELS Event Management.

‘We couldn’t have picked a better venue. We looked at a few different places but the minute I set foot in the scout hall gardens, I thought, this is the place. It’s that stunning”, said Brian, whose company is also behind the sold out Saturday Night Sessions in the Library Park Amphitheatre in New Ross.

‘It's just spectacular. The treescape is beautiful. I hadn’t been in the hall since my children were in the scouts more than 15 years ago but it was nothing like that then. We’re definitely looking at having it as a venue for something else in the future when more people can enjoy gigs together again”.

The fact that 200 tickets for the event were snapped up within hours when they went on sale on August 12, is evidence of the demand and interest out there, according to Brian.

Last Saturday night, an audience of of all ages sat in socially-distanced pods of four and six people under illuminated trees to enjoy a musical line-up headlined by the talented Jake Carter and his band who delivered an energetic and entertaining show with the award-winning Wexford singer/songwriter Rachel Grace and her band, and 14-year old Éabha Keane of Murrintown, a two-time finalist Wexford’s Got Talent, also entertaining the crowd.

Minerals and teas and coffees were served at the event which did not feature a bar.

“It went fantastically well and the weather was great. We were delighted”, said Brian.,

Piercestown’s first garden festival was sponsored by Wexford County Council and The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media through the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme