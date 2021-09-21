Jackser caught short in discussions on public toilets

THERE were quite a few smiles around the county council chamber last week, as having fumed about a lack of public toilets in Enniscorthy, Cllr Jackser Owens missed the reply of the officials as he popped out to the toilet himself.

The issue of public toilets was first raised in relation to Wexford town by Cllr Leonard Kelly. Having worked on installing a temporary accessible toilet on the quay, Cllr Kelly said that it had now been removed as the business that had provided it needed it back for commercial use. However, he said, given the level of use it attracted it was clear that this type of public convenience should be provided going forward.

Gerry Forde from the Environment Section agreed with Cllr Kelly.

"We had our reservations at first, but it was an outstanding success,” he said. “We will come back to the members of the district with proposals for a more permanent solution.”

Already fired up having spoken on continued delays to the Enniscorthy Flood Relief scheme, Cllr Owens was in no mood to see Wexford town granted facilities that Enniscorthy had not.

"I’m telling you now, we’ve had no public toilets in Enniscorthy since 1972,” he fumed. “It’s not right.”

Having spoken on a few issues, Cllr Owens nipped out to the bathroom, missing the officials’ answer to his query. Appropriately, given the topic, he shrugged and replied: “When you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go!”

Director of Services Eamonn Hore said that Cllr Owens was incorrect and that there was public toilets in the Dunnes car park in the town, however, they were looking into the possibility of adding more facilities.