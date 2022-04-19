It’s all fun and smiles at Ballymurn vintage run

THERE were great scene of joy in Ballymurn recently when the Over the Water Vintage Club held its first road run of the season.

After a two-year hiatus, with the run being the first event run by the club in almost three years, everyone was in great form and just delighted to have the opportunity to meet up under regular circumstances once again.

There was a fantastic turnout of vehicles and there was also a lot of spectators in attendance on the day too.

The event was organised to raise money for refurbishment works within the local community which means all the money raised will remain in the locality and will benefit local people.

The club is based in the Ballymurn, Castlebridge, Screen and Curracloe areas and has members from across its catchment area.

The organisers of the run were very appreciative of all the support the event received from within the community with one member commenting: “It was great to see many familiar faces and some new ones as well, after so long.”

Thanks was also extended to the people who helped out with refreshments including tea, coffee, cakes and sandwiches and also to the people who collected money. The stewards were also commended for keeping everyone safe while the general public were thanked for donating to the event.​​​​​​​