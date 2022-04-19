Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.2°C Dublin

It’s all fun and smiles at Ballymurn vintage run

Martin Day, Eamon Mullins, Paddy Hayes, Matt White and Willie Day at the Ballymurn Tractor Run. Expand
Brian Lambert, Eugene Lambert and Martin Nolan at the Ballymurn Tractor Run. Expand
Aine, Saoirse, Aoibhín, Aoife and John Redmond at the Ballymurn Tractor Run. Expand
Eddie Murphy, John Doyle and Ruby O'Gorman at the Ballymurn Tractor Run. Expand
Davy Leacy and Paddy Murphy at the Ballymurn Tractor Run. Expand
Tom and Marie Cullen and Finbar Doyle at the Ballymurn Tractor Run. Expand
Warren Larkin-Thompson and Cathy Larkin at the Ballymurn Tractor Run. Expand
James Snr. and James junior McCormack at the Ballymurn Tractor Run. Expand

Close

Martin Day, Eamon Mullins, Paddy Hayes, Matt White and Willie Day at the Ballymurn Tractor Run.

Martin Day, Eamon Mullins, Paddy Hayes, Matt White and Willie Day at the Ballymurn Tractor Run.

Brian Lambert, Eugene Lambert and Martin Nolan at the Ballymurn Tractor Run.

Brian Lambert, Eugene Lambert and Martin Nolan at the Ballymurn Tractor Run.

Aine, Saoirse, Aoibhín, Aoife and John Redmond at the Ballymurn Tractor Run.

Aine, Saoirse, Aoibhín, Aoife and John Redmond at the Ballymurn Tractor Run.

Eddie Murphy, John Doyle and Ruby O'Gorman at the Ballymurn Tractor Run.

Eddie Murphy, John Doyle and Ruby O'Gorman at the Ballymurn Tractor Run.

Davy Leacy and Paddy Murphy at the Ballymurn Tractor Run.

Davy Leacy and Paddy Murphy at the Ballymurn Tractor Run.

Tom and Marie Cullen and Finbar Doyle at the Ballymurn Tractor Run.

Tom and Marie Cullen and Finbar Doyle at the Ballymurn Tractor Run.

Warren Larkin-Thompson and Cathy Larkin at the Ballymurn Tractor Run.

Warren Larkin-Thompson and Cathy Larkin at the Ballymurn Tractor Run.

James Snr. and James junior McCormack at the Ballymurn Tractor Run.

James Snr. and James junior McCormack at the Ballymurn Tractor Run.

/

Martin Day, Eamon Mullins, Paddy Hayes, Matt White and Willie Day at the Ballymurn Tractor Run.

enniscorthyguardian

Brendan Keane

THERE were great scene of joy in Ballymurn recently when the Over the Water Vintage Club held its first road run of the season.

After a two-year hiatus, with the run being the first event run by the club in almost three years, everyone was in great form and just delighted to have the opportunity to meet up under regular circumstances once again.

There was a fantastic turnout of vehicles and there was also a lot of spectators in attendance on the day too.

The event was organised to raise money for refurbishment works within the local community which means all the money raised will remain in the locality and will benefit local people.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

The club is based in the Ballymurn, Castlebridge, Screen and Curracloe areas and has members from across its catchment area. 

The organisers of the run were very appreciative of all the support the event received from within the community with one member commenting: “It was great to see many familiar faces and some new ones as well, after so long.”

Thanks was also extended to the people who helped out with refreshments including tea, coffee, cakes and sandwiches and also to the people who collected money.  The stewards were also commended for keeping everyone safe while the general public were thanked for donating to the event.​​​​​​​

Privacy