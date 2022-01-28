‘It looks like a sewerage treatment plant!’ – Anger over placement of water monitoring station

The addition of the pipes to the water monitoring station on the quay has caused fresh controversy as it's labelled 'an eyesore'.

THE installation of a new water monitoring station on Wexford’s quayfront has been met with some criticism among regular passers-by at the beauty spot.

In April of last year, the erection of the first part of the water station, a large green box, in the sightline of the Ballast Bank caused a bit of controversy, with many remarking that it was an “eyesore”.

However, those who were angry before are surely furious now, with the addition of two big metal pipes which emerge from the box down into the water.

Cllr Ger Carthy was first to voice his anger with a tongue in cheek post on social media. "Powerful choice of location,” he said of the equipment. “It’s a great visual asset to our lovely Quay. A+ on TripAdvisor.”

Among the most vocal critics of the location back when just the box was installed, Cllr George Lawlor likened the new additions to a sewerage plant.

"This has been done with zero consultation with elected members,” he said. “I didn’t gain too much support when I voiced my objection to the location initially. While it might be the right location from an ecological point of view, it’s the wrong location from an aesthetic point of view. Surely there was some less obtrusive place for this along the whole quayfront?”

At the time of the box’s installation last year, Senior Executive Scientist at Wexford County Council Brendan Cooney said that its placement was borne from necessity. He said a number of locations had been looked at, but all other sites had “problems which would have compromised the quality of the data being obtained”. The main function of the station is to monitor water quality in Wexford Harbour.

"Obviously this is a vital piece of kit,” Cllr Lawlor conceded. “But we do our very best to enhance our beautiful quayfront. To think that people can just come along and place things like this there willy-nilly is ridiculous. This has again shown a complete disregard for elected members. It looks like something from a sewerage treatment plant.”

While last year, Cllr Kelly had said that the presence of the green “box” on the quay was a necessary sacrifice, given the “important work” it would do, he agrees that the addition of the metal pipes into the water are a step too far.

"It isn’t suitable,” he said. “Those pipes are too industrial looking and too ugly for a scenic area like the quay. I’ve been in touch with the Senior Executive Scientist and he’s assured me he will look into the possibility of dropping the pipes so that they are underneath the rocks and are covered from sight. I think that's what we need to do.”

Cllr Kelly says that the council already has plans to involve a local school in decorating the green box and making it more presentable, as well providing information on what exactly it does.