‘It doesn’t need a bloody report, it just needs to be fixed’ – councillor’s frustration at lack of action to fix access point at Rosslare Strand beach

Wexford County Council (WCC) have been told not to bother with another “bloody report” and just fix an access point at Rosslare Strand which is continuing to deteriorate. The access point, situated at Mauritiustown, consists of a set of steep steps which give way to a dirt path and then on to the beach.

Councillor Lisa McDonald has been requesting that the steps be repaired and the dirt path, which is littered with loose stones and is treacherous underfoot, be filled with concrete since last summer. However, the works there have yet to be carried out and Cllr McDonald said her patience on the matter is now wearing thin.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the Rosslare Municipal District, she said, “I have raised this on numerous occasions, I go down there every Sunday – I don’t know what work was done down there last summer, I don’t believe there was any work done there – and I can tell you now, with certainty, those steps have deteriorated further. That is a public right of way down to the beach which is utilised, there is now a mud-pipe sticking out at the bottom of the steps, it has become unsafe. I’m saying this now in January but can we get it done before things get busy, before May? That those steps are fixed so people can access that area of the beach with comfort and safety.”

In response Mr Gerry Forde from WCC’s Environment Department said that while he couldn’t commit to any works he would return with a report on the steps at next month’s meeting.

“That’s not a good enough answer, that area is utilised a lot, Rosslare Strand is probably the second most popular beach in the county,” replied Cllr McDonald. “I’m not accepting anything other than those steps being fixed. I don’t like the attitude coming from some officials of ‘oh I’m not going to promise anything I’ll go and do a report’. Go and look at it, use a human analysis and common sense, it’s dangerous, it doesn’t need a bloody report. It needs to be fixed.”

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Forde explained that he and his department were currently “prioritising access points which can be used by all people, including those in wheelchairs” and the cost of making Mauritiustown wheelchair accessible was prohibitive. Pointing out that there are already two access points at Rosslare Strand which can be used by everyone, Mr Forde said works had been carried out at Mauritiustown last summer but subsequent storms had undone much of that work.