Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Is a climate action plan needed for Gorey after extreme flooding leaves north Wexford submerged

Gorey to Arklow road at the railway bridge was closed due to flooding on Thursday. Arklow firefighters attend to the flooding. Pic: Jim Campbell Expand

Close

Gorey to Arklow road at the railway bridge was closed due to flooding on Thursday. Arklow firefighters attend to the flooding. Pic: Jim Campbell

Gorey to Arklow road at the railway bridge was closed due to flooding on Thursday. Arklow firefighters attend to the flooding. Pic: Jim Campbell

Gorey to Arklow road at the railway bridge was closed due to flooding on Thursday. Arklow firefighters attend to the flooding. Pic: Jim Campbell

goreyguardian

Amy Lewis

As the roads staff were commended for their “trojan work” in response to the recent flooding in Gorey, some councillors queried whether a climate action plan needs to be developed as we anticipate more extreme weather events due to climate change.

At the end of a long conversation about the flooding, Cllr Diarmuid Devereux queried whether they should be looking at the bigger picture rather than just the flooding events.

Privacy