Is a climate action plan needed for Gorey after extreme flooding leaves north Wexford submerged

As the roads staff were commended for their “trojan work” in response to the recent flooding in Gorey, some councillors queried whether a climate action plan needs to be developed as we anticipate more extreme weather events due to climate change.

At the end of a long conversation about the flooding, Cllr Diarmuid Devereux queried whether they should be looking at the bigger picture rather than just the flooding events.

"I’m living in Gorey since 1954 and I never remember shops needing sandbags. I just wonder, as a Council, should we be far more open and honest with the people of Gorey and say this is the future we’re looking at if we don’t all cop ourselves on and do something about it? Someone made the point that it is going to happen again, and again, and again. As a municipal district, we don’t even have an anti climate damage plan. We have no initiatives going on in Gorey, in reality, to actually do something to prevent this happening in the future,” he said. “Maybe instead of looking at it from the point of view of managing the flood, would it be worth our while to have a meeting with some relevant groups around the area to see what we can do to put a plan in place?”

Cllr Mary Farrell supported this idea and said she will put it on the agenda for the next SPC.

“We are all very well aware at this stage that climate change is affecting all of us. We were told about it years ago and, as a nation, we were slow to respond. Now we are faced with crisis on a regular basis.

Everything now is extreme. To have a plan per district is something that we will look at and I will put it on the agenda for the SPC,” she said.

On reflecting on the extreme flooding in Gorey, all of the members and Council staff had nothing but praise for the roads staff.

“They did trojan work. A lot of them had been out since 6 a.m. clearing leaves and doing drainage work and stayed out until 11 o’clock making sure roads were open. The work continues. There were a number of places that weren’t highlighted at the time. Some were individual houses, some were roads. The crews have been working very hard on these areas,” said Joanne Kehoe.

"We’re getting on top of things now but we have been working very hard in the last few weeks.”

Cllr Anthony Donohoe queried the events that led up to the flooding, asking whether they were the result of overwhelmed drains or the sheer volume of rain.

Ms Kehoe explained that the pipes were simply unable to cope with the large volume of rain, adding that drain cleaning and drainage improvement works had been carried out in the weeks prior to the flooding.

Cllr Donohoe pointed out that flooding occurs at the railway bridge regularly, and asked whether a pumping system could be installed there. He also queried how severe flooding could occur on the M11 when it is such a new stretch of road.

"I have reports of BMWs floating in the water,” he said. “That road is a modern piece of infrastructure.

Ms Kehoe explained that the drain at the railway bridge cannot be lowered any more as it will allow the water to flow back on to the road and defeat the purpose. She said that they are going to discuss the possibility of conducting a hydraulic analysis of the town with the OPW and that things like this would be looked at should it go ahead.

Regarding the M11 flooding, Ms Kehow said that a meeting is to be held with Wexford County Council, TII and BAM on the issue and she will communicate the main points to the councillors in due course.

Cllr Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin referred to the staff as “unsung heroes” and queried whether there was enough road staff to tackle such issues.

Ms Kehoe explained that there are 13 crews in the Gorey Kilmuckridge District, with each crew having three people. While she said they can be stretched during challenging times such as flooding, she said that a staff of three seems to be adequate. Ms Kehoe added that three additional members of staff have been recruited in the last month.

Cllr Andrew Bolger queried whether local people might be able to pick up sandbags from a fixed location should flooding happen again, rather than obtain them via the Council. However, Ms Kehoe said that such a system is difficult to police, but people can call an emergency line if they require sandbags.

The possibility of getting the river cleaned was explored by Cllr Joe Sullivan, who said that the large amount of rubbish at the eyes of the bridges is slowing down the river flow.

Ms Kehoe said that the river could be cleaned by the Council but, if a river runs through private property, it is up to the private landowners to maintain it.