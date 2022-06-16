Irish Water urges caution over usage in County Wexford

Irish Water is urging people to be mindful of their water usage

IRISH Water is appealing to people across County Wexford to be mindful of their water usage in the coming weeks as the increased domestic and commercial demand during the busy summer period is exacerbated by warm weather and the widespread emergence of drought conditions.

Since March, the state utility has been monitoring all raw water sources in County Wexford such as lakes, rivers, springs and ground sources that feed the county’s water treatment plants and speaking about the developing situation, Irish Water’s Regional Operations Manager, Jim Fitzgerald, made an appeal for people to be careful.

“We are appealing to the public in Wexford to be mindful of how they use their water at home as we have had a very dry period recently,” he said.

“As the busy summer holiday period kicks in many people will be outdoors a lot more, watering the garden or washing cars,” he added.

“We are just asking people to be sensible about how they use their water so that we have enough for everyone to use during the daytime and that the businesses of Wexford can function to their optimal,” said Mr Fitzgerald.

He said the main areas of concern in the Model County are Wexford town and Enniscorthy as they have ongoing supply issues anyway.

However, he said there are also challenges in other areas of the county including Bunclody.

“We are working hard along with our colleagues in Wexford County Council to ensure the people in Wexford have a safe and reliable water supply,” said Mr Fitzgerald.

He then outlined some practical tips to help conserve water, which are also outlined on www.water.ie including leaving the hose and pressure water in the shed, don’t use paddling pools, reuse household water for the garden, and take shorter showers.

“Safeguarding the supply of water is essential currently, when hand washing and hygiene is of critical importance.” said Mr Fitzgerald.

“We are calling on everyone to play their part,” he added.

Irish Water has plans to upgrade the Vinegar Hill Water Treatment plant in Enniscorthy to bring a safer and more reliable supply to homes and businesses in the town and surrounding area.

An upgrade is also planned for the Newtown Water Treatment Plant in Wexford town which will bring a more robust and safer supply to around 20,000 people.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact the utility on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates, the public can visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website, www.water.ie.

Last month, Irish Water launched the online Conservation Calculator. Research commissioned by Irish Water showed that over half of Irish households (53 per cent) admitted to wasting water even though 8-in-10 (78 per cent) know it is important to take steps to conserve it.

The Conservation Calculator also offers useful and practical tips on how to reduce water usage and track progress. The free tool was developed in response to research which shows consumers want additional tools to assist them conserve water and is available at www.water.ie/calculator