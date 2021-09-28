Wexford

Irish Water ‘should have taken lead on highlighting problem’ with Gorey water

While anxious not to apportion any blame for the recent contamination of water supply in Gorey, council officials have said it was incumbent on Irish Water (IW) to relay news of any potential issues to the public last month.

Speaking at the meeting of the Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District, Director of Services at Wexford County Council (WCC) Eamonn Hore said IW were notified there was a problem with the water on August 26 and from that point forth were in charge of communicating this news to the public.

“This is not a blame game,” said Mr Hore. “But in the incident management protocol IW insists it takes the lead on the management of communications. There was definitely a break down in communications between August 26 and September 2 when the first statement was issued. It shouldn’t have happened but it did happen. IW is the water authority and in the protocol, they take the lead.”

