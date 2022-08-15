Irish Water confirms water outages in south west Wexford

Irish Water workers have been active over recent days working on the outages in south west Wexford.

MORE than 5,000 people in Duncannon, Ramsgrange, Arthurstown, Ballyhack, Fethard and Ballycullane and surrounding areas are currently experiencing supply interruptions and water outages.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Wexford County Council, has advised this morning that due to issues overnight at the Taylorstown Water Treatment Plant supplying the South Regional Water supply scheme, that crews are working to resolve the issues and restore normal water supply as soon as possible.

Speaking about the unplanned interruption, Irish Water's Ronan Walsh said: “There were electrical issues overnight at the Taylorstown Water Treatment Plant that may have been brought about by the thunderstorms in the area. They have been exacerbated by low supply levels and high demand.”

Mr Walsh said repairs are currently underway to minimise disruption to the community and restore water for all customers as soon as possible. Irish Water are not yet in a position to provide an estimated time for restoration of supply but will provide further updates during the day as work continues.

"In the meantime tankers of water have been deployed for customers at at Duncannon Church, Ramsgrange, Arthurstown, Ballyhack, Fethard and Ballycullane.

"While this water is fully treated and safe to drink, any customers taking water from the tankers should boil it before use as the containers they use to collect it may not be fully disinfected.

“We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from the public utility for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Cllr Michael Whelan said people with livestock were affected over the weekend, adding that the heavy rainfall over Sunday night into Monday morning will have helped.

"We need people to conserve more water. We’re grateful to the staff who had to work on Sunday but demand is outweighing supply and the moment and it’s putting serious pressure on the system.”

Cllr Whelan said there are no guarantees that there won’t be more outages over the coming weeks.

"With the traffic volumes we had here over the weekend, there were a lot of people around and beaches were closed for parking. It was the busiest week of the year.”

Their customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For further updates please see the Irish Water website www.water.ie