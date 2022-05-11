Wexford

Irish tune in to far-right US radio station

Fr Michael Commane

Patriot Radio is gaining traction in Ireland, otherwise Irish ads would not be appearing. Expand

Last October I wrote in this column that UCD was advertising on Patriot Radio, a far-right US radio station. Since then there has been a multiplication of Irish companies advertising on Patriot Radio. The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has advertised on the station advising listeners on how to return completed 2022 census forms.

Toyota dealers in Dublin, building suppliers Chadwicks also advertise on the station as do the Road Safety Authoirty, Vodafone Ireland, Shannon Airport, and indeed many more.

