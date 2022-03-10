Irish comedy legends set to ‘Stand Up for Ukraine’ at National Opera House

HAVING watched on in horror at the scenes unfolding in Ukraine, like most of us, they had a big impact on local promoter Brian Byrne. However, picking up a copy of this week’s Sunday Independent and the image carried on the front page had a profound effect on him and drove him to quickly put together a major fundraiser with some of the biggest names in Irish comedy.

"Like everyone, Ukraine has been on my mind since the start," the Lantern Events boss said. “It’s hard to believe that this can happen in this day and age and in Europe. It was that picture on the Sunday Independent that really moved me. It’s a husband and wife rushing into a hospital carrying a bundle of blankets. It’s only on closer inspection you can see a little arm and hand handing out. It was their 18 month old son who had been hit with an artillery shell. He was already dead.

"That was such a harrowing photo. I have a two year-old daughter myself and you’re just thinking that these people are living their lives with hopes and dreams for their children like anyone else and that’s been wiped out for absolutely no reason.”

That very Sunday, Brian picked up the phone and started making calls.

"I decided that we had to do something, so I started ringing around. The Opera House was free the night we wanted and I started ringing some comedians I know from the comedy circuit. They were all very willing to get involved and I think they were all looking to do something themselves.”

The result is that an exciting line-up of Deidre O’Kane, Des Bishop, Neil Delamere, Emma Doran and Rory's Stories will take to the National Opera House stage on Sunday, March 20. Tickets are priced at €25 with 100% of ticket sales going directly to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

It’s no coincidence that it's a comedy show either.

"People might think it’s odd to have a comedy show for something so serious," Brian said. “But I think it’s important to show that Ukraine is unbowed and won't back down from a bully. Often the best thing to do with a bully is just laugh at them!”

It’s been quite a rapid turnaround for the show, on very short notice.

"Cllr George Lawlor was very helpful in terms of organising for the council to give us the night in the Opera House,” Brian said. “Then the Opera House are bringing in their staff for the night which is much appreciated and we've also had support from Crosbie Signs and Practical Printers with marketing material. We’re hoping to bring a couple more sponsors on board and hopefully we’ll be able to raise quite a bit for a great cause.”

Tickets for the show are selling extremely fast from lantern.ie and nationaloperahouse.ie.