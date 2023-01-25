IRIS service now available in Wexford libraries

Wexford
Enniscorthy Public Library.
January 25 2023 02:00 AM
ALL the libraries in County Wexford are now offering a Remote Interpreting Service (IRIS). The free initiative is for people who are deaf and who can use sign language. It’s a collaboration between the libraries and County Council.
