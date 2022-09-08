Ireland’s top takeaway, Mangans chipper in The Faythe, Wexford is on the market at a guide price of between €750,000 and €800,000

The traditional fish and chip shop has won numerous awards including Best Takeaway in Ireland 2022.

Ireland’s top takeaway, Mangans Traditional Fish and Chips in The Faythe, Wexford has gone on the market with a guide price of between €750,000 and €800,000.

The popular Wexford chipper which earlier this year won the title of Best Takeaway in Ireland in the Yes Chef Irish Takeaway Awards along with the award for Best Fish and Chips in Ireland, Best Fish and Chips in Leinster, Best Burger in Leinster and a Special Sustainability Award is for sale by private treaty through Keane Auctioneers.

Owned by Wexford woman Geraldine McCarthy whose family have run the legendary Premier chip shop in South Main Street for many years, Mangans a traditional chipper with a stylish image and a reputation for quality, locally sourced ingredients.

Auctioneer John Keane described the sale as a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire a well-established, multi-award winning business with a proven record and clientele.

"It’s in a superb location in the centre of a densely populated area with a busy footfall. You have people travelling distances to enjoy the food on offer. With its own personalised livery and packaging, the brand is synonymous with quality and readily identified locally and further afield.

“The premises is presented in outstanding condition, from the inviting exterior to the retail space, the style and finish speak for themselves. The kitchen and preparation areas are equally finished to the highest standard with the best of modern equipment. Opportunities like this are few and far between.”

The accommodation comprises a retail takeaway area with a vaulted ceiling and granite counter worktop. a fully-fitted kitchen/prep area with stainless steel units, cool room, walk in freezer and a storage area with quarry tiled floor, a rear halfway, staff toilet, rear yard and a fully-fitted potato room with stainless steel cladding.