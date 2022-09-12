Interconnector works 'vital' to sustainable energy supply in Wexford

Construction started on site at Great Island, Campile and in Pemrboke in Wales, in January, four months after the contract was signed with an engineering consortium.

At the height of the project around 250 people will be employed on site in Wexford.

In March Greenlink Interconnector Limited (GIL) announced financial close on construction of the 500MW 190km subsea and underground electricity interconnector which will connect the power grids of Ireland and Great Britain.

The project which An Bord Pleanla approved planning for in July 2021 is the first privately-financed interconnector in Europe supported under the Cap and Floor regulatory regimes in the UK and Ireland.

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, which owns Greenlink on behalf of its clients, has secured debt financing for the project with a consortium of banks to fund construction.

The contract for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) was awarded in September last year to a consortium comprised of Siemens Energy AG (Siemens Energy) and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Sumitomo Electric).

Greenlink CEO James O’Reilly said: “Right now the number of people on site is much lower while the enabling works on the converter platform sire are going on: soil excavation, earth moving, rock breaking, soil forming for the platform which will be the foundations of the converter station and all the equipment.”

He said the site required a lot of excavation and rock moving, adding that the materials will be reused.

“We are forming landscaped mounds around the converter station so it will be screened from view and we're using all the material we excavated to from those mounds and by the end of the project we will have planted around 4,000 trees.”

Promising an aesthetically pleasing, landscaped area with walkways, Mr O’Reilly said the converter station will be large and be one of the latest types of voltage source converters by Siemens Energy.

He said tere have been no major stumbling blocks so far with the project.

"This month we will start work on the cable route whereby we will be excavating trenches on the public roads and laying ducts for the cable from Great Island down through Campile and Ramsgrange and on to Baginbun.”

The company funded a new car park at Baginbun and has funds in place for a community initiative in Great Island for local residents. By the close of the project in late 2024, it is expected the company will have spent hundreds of thousands in the area on various works and initiatives.

Currently the final offshore survey is being carried out.

"The Irish side is done. There is a survey vessel in the sea on the Wales side determining the final sub sea route for the cables. We did previous surveys where we narrowed it down to a 50 metre wide strip but now we’re actually doing a very detailed survey to see if there are large boulders or trenches on the sea floor, who we’ll go around them without disturbing them.”

Sonar, Lidar and radar is being used. Works on Baginbun beach are expected to start later this year. These will involve the installation of cable ducts at the landfall site in Ireland of the project. The works will take approximately two moths and have been timed to take place outside of the busy tourist season and to minimise environmental impact.

Ducts will be installed by horizontal directional drilling methods beneath the cliff edge and beach, with no construction work taking place on the beach itself.

The installation of cables through the ducts will take place in September 2024.

He said the project is on schedule.

"There was an address to the Oireachtas energy Committee by CRU and Eirgrid about how they’re going to keep the lights on this winter and next winter. This project is coming on stream for commission on the grid in November 2024 and it will add increased security of supply for Ireland. It will also increase security of supply for the south east region, which is important for New Ross and Wexford in that it strengthens the grid here which means it’s more attractive for industrial users to locate in this area or other energy infrastructure projects, such as offshore wind because this interconnector will strengthen the grid in the wider area of the south east.

"As we face a triple energy crisis based on climate change, security of supply and rising costs, Greenlink will help Ireland meets its objectives by facilitating the integration of more renewables, increasing security of electricity supply and helping to reduce wholesale electricity prices.”

He said among the benefits of the project will be power to up to 380,000 homes, jobs, downward pressure on electricity bills and facilitating renewable energy supply onto the grid.

He aid the company will do some road improvement works in Ramsgrange when it passes through the village.

"There will be some disruption. We have very robust traffic and construction, environment management plans. we will be doing everything we can to minimise disruption. We will engage fairly and respectfully with the local communities.”

He thanked Wexford County Council for being so supportive of the project in providing permits and consents to do works on the roads in south west Wexford.

Describing the interconnector as a very important infrastructure project for Ireland, Mr O'Reilly said: “Interconnection is all about sharing and pooling resources. There are two other interconnectors from this island. There’s the east/west and the Moyle interconnector. In years to come Eirgrid will add the Celtic Interconnector to France. They all increase our connectedness, which increases our security of supply and increases our ability to bring on more renewable energy onto the grid.

"If you’re on a small, isolated grid there’s a limited amount of wind energy you can bring on. If you want to bring on large volumes of wind, you need more interconnection.”

The government has set a target for 7GWs for offshore wind by 2030.



"This interconnector and other interconnectors will help facilitate that.”