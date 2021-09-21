Insurance issues jeopardising playgrounds across Co Wexford

CHILDREN and parents around the county might end up disappointed to find their local playgrounds closed due to difficulties in securing insurance cover.

In a motion brought before the last meeting of Wexford County Council, Fine Gael councillors Kathleen Codd Nolan and Cathal Byrne noted that voluntary community groups were finding it impossible to access reasonable insurance, both on new projects and in terms of the renewal of existing policies on playgrounds or community parks that are not under the ownership of Wexford County Council.

In most of these cases, communities will have undertaken a substantial amount of fundraising to pay for the playground themselves, only to now find that they either cannot source insurance at all or that premiums have absolutely skyrocketed. The Fine Gael councillors proposed that the council write to Minister of State at the Department of Finance with responsibility for Insurance, Sean Fleming, to examine the area of Leisure Insurance and bring an immediate solution for community groups.