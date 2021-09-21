Insurance issues jeopardising playgrounds across Co Wexford

Premium
CHILDREN and parents around the county might end up disappointed to find their local playgrounds closed due to difficulties in securing insurance cover.
In a motion brought before the last meeting of Wexford County Council, Fine Gael councillors Kathleen Codd Nolan and Cathal Byrne noted that voluntary community groups were finding it impossible to access reasonable insurance, both on new projects and in terms of the renewal of existing policies on playgrounds or community parks that are not under the ownership of Wexford County Council.
In most of these cases, communities will have undertaken a substantial amount of fundraising to pay for the playground themselves, only to now find that they either cannot source insurance at all or that premiums have absolutely skyrocketed. The Fine Gael councillors proposed that the council write to Minister of State at the Department of Finance with responsibility for Insurance, Sean Fleming, to examine the area of Leisure Insurance and bring an immediate solution for community groups.
Things became quite heated on the subject. While council officials stressed that this was more of a national issue, the members insisted that something had to be done urgently on this to stop playgrounds closing.
Cllr Byrne said that in most cases, community groups couldn’t source insurance “at any price”. Cllr Leonard Kelly asked if there was any immediate solution that the council could implement, while Cllr Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin stated that “insurance cartels are strangling many aspects of Irish towns and they need to be reigned in. We have to put a stop to this nonsense.”
Cllr Lisa McDonald noted that this topic had come up for discussion in July and it seemed little had been done or changed, either nationally or locally. “We cannot have a situation where playgrounds are closing,” she said. “We can’t abdicate our responsibility as a council here.”
She had the full backing of Cathaoirleach Barbara Anne Murphy who said: “We’re happy enough to support these communities in putting these facilities in place. We can’t then step away and say ‘it’s your problem’ now. All our children deserve to be treated equally. If insurance can be obtained in the Min Ryan Park for children to play, it shouldn’t be a problem in community playgrounds in rural areas either.”
Cllr Ger Carthy noted that his community in Our Lady’s Island recently managed to secure insurance through the parish for the local playground costing €1,300. “We were happy just to be able to get it,” he said. “Why don’t we exercise our reserved function as a council here? This is obviously a policy, so why don’t we change it?”
Acting Chief Executive Eamonn Hore said that there were over 22 non-local authority playgrounds in the county and that this was an issue which was arising nationwide. He urged the members to raise the matter with the Minister and see if things could be changed at national level.
Head of Finance Annette O’Neill said that Wexford County Council could not extend its insurance to property not owned by Wexford County Council and that there was no easy solution.
“We have solicitors,” said Cllr Lisa McDonald. “Let’s use them.”