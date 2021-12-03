Inquest recalls fishing disaster which claimed two lives off the Wexford coast

JUST a few weeks from the second anniversary of the fishing disaster which claimed their lives, the families of Wexford men Joseph ‘Joe’ Sinnott (65) of Seaview, Kilmore, and William ‘Willie’ Whelan (41) of Gurteens, Saltmills, arrived at Wexford Courthouse today (Friday) for the finalisation of the inquests into the fishermen's deaths.

The pair lost their lives when the trawler they were fishing from, the Alize, suddenly capsized off Hook Head on January 4, 2020. While Mr Sinnott was recovered from the water by the Coast Guard helicopter and brought to University Hospital Waterford, he was pronounced dead a short time after. The search for Mr Whelan went on for more than two weeks before his body was recovered by navy divers on board the Alize on January 24.

The inquest heard that around half an hour before disaster struck, Willie Whelan’s father, Mr Joseph Whelan, had been watching the lights from the Alize off the coast of Hook Head, unaware of the tragedy that was about to unfold. Back in Kilmore, Joe Sinnott’s wife Mary had the kettle boiled, mugs on the table and the TV on as she awaited the return of her husband, having received a call from him to say they were on their last haul before heading for shore. Sadly, he would never make it.

The inquest opened with evidence from Willie Whelan’s brother and skipper himself of the ‘Willie Joe’, another boat owned by his father Joseph. He recalled how there was nothing untoward as his brother and Mr Sinnott left Duncannon for what would be a relatively short fishing trip on January 3. He said he spoke to his brother at approximately 6.50 p.m. on the night the Alize sank and spoke about fishing.

Similarly, Mr Joseph Whelan said he spoke to his son that evening too. He said they spoke about sport and fishing. “I usually had two or three calls from him per day,” Mr Whelan’s deposition said.

Willie had informed his father at around 8.45 p.m. that they were “on the last haul” with approximately 29 bags of scallops on board. It was later noted that this would weigh approximately one tonne, well under the weight limit for the trawler of three tonnes.

Mr Joseph Whelan noted that he and a friend took a trip to Hook Head and as they looked out over the sea, they saw the lights of three trawlers; two of which he knew belonged to the family. Having returned home just over a half an hour, Mr Whelan said he got a call to say that the EPIRB (Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon) for the Alize had gone off. He immediately got back into the car and returned to Hook Head, but as he surveyed the scene, he could now only locate two lights on the horizon where there had been three.

Joe Sinnott’s son, Michael Sinnott, also recalled being made aware that the EPIRB for the Alize had gone off. “I wasn’t overly concerned at first, because they can malfunction from time to time,” he said. However, it quickly became apparent that this was serious. He heard that a casualty had been picked from the water and brought to University Hospital Waterford, but had passed away. He later identified the deceased as his father Joe.

Health and Safety Inspector Edward Wall gave evidence that both skipper Willie Whelan and Joe Sinnott were vastly experienced and capable fishermen. He noted that the Alize was constructed in 1989, but had been “completely refurbished” by Mr Joseph Whelan when he purchased the vessel in 2013. The Alize had received its certification as sea-worthy in 2018 and this was to remain valid until 2022. Mr Wall noted that all the required safety equipment was recorded on board the vessel. He said that, at the time she capsized, the vessel was carrying 29 bags of scallops, weighing in at a tonne, while the capacity for the Alize was approximately three tonnes. Both crew members were qualified skippers and had completed all the necessary health and safety training.

Referencing the findings of a report from the Marine Casualty Investigations Board (MCIB), Coroner Dr Sean Nixon noted the experience of both men, that the boat was up to the required standard for such a fishing trip and that conditions were relatively favourable at sea.

"The fact that no distress signal was issued and no flares deployed, as well as the fact that the skipper’s body was found trapped behind equipment on the deck, indicates that the boat must have sank very quickly and capsized very quickly,” Dr Nixon said. “It’s likely to have happened at a time when the catch was being retrieved.”

Dr Nixon said that it was generally accepted that a crew of two would be standard on a trip of this type, but he also noted that “even had their been three in the crew, it wouldn’t have changed the code of practice in this instance”.

He said that the sinking was likely caused by “the loss of transverse stability, which likely occurred while scallops were being retrieved”, although he noted that this theory could not be proven. The cause of death for both crew members was drowning and Dr Nixon recommended that the jury return a verdict of accidental death in both cases. They agreed with the Coroner’s recommendation.

Concluding matters, Dr Nixon commiserated with both families on their loss and said that this tragic incident once again served to “highlight the bravery of our fishing fleets, who work in very difficult conditions”.

"The owners do all in their power to ensure that crews are safe as possible,” he said. “But unfortunately, it’s a very dangerous occupation.”

Dr Nixon also thanked all of the emergency services involved in the operation to recover both fishermen, as did both families, particularly mentioning the lifeboat crews, the Coast Guard helicopter and the sub aqua teams who worked so hard to retrieve the body of Mr Whelan.

Both families put on record their sympathies for each other and left Wexford Courthouse side by side, as they prepare for the second anniversary of what has been an unspeakable tragedy for them both.