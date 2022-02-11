Inland fisheries jobs on the way in Wexford

The deadline to apply is Monday, February 21. Pictured are Fisheries Officers (From Left) José Peréz, Maureen Byrne, Andrew Crosbie and Christine Meehan. Photocredit: Peter Grogan, Emagine

INLAND Fisheries Ireland (IFI) is to recruit 49 new seasonal fisheries officers with five posts being created in Wexford.

IFI is the state agency responsible for the protection, conservation, development and promotion of freshwater fish, habitats and sea angling.

The positions created through the current recruitment drive will be six-month, seasonal posts across seven river basin districts, covering 16 counties, with recruitment beginning immediately.

Seasonal Fisheries Officers from Wexford will join teams over the summer months to help protect, conserve and develop fisheries resources working in and around Ireland’s lakes, rivers and coastlines.

IFI is looking for candidates for ‘protection’ and ‘development’ roles who will play a crucial part in the agency’s plans for 2022.

The recruitment drive was launched by the agency’s Chief Executive Officer, Francis O’ Donnell, who said the new seasonal officers will join the organisation “on the frontline” to help protect, maintain and conserve the country’s natural resources.

“Our teams undertake over 30,000 patrols around the clock every year, including patrols by foot, e-bike, vehicle and boat,” said Mr O’Donnell.

"At the same time, our development teams ensure the sustainability of fisheries habitat, enabling access for this generation and for future generations,” he added.

The agencies HR director, Róisín Bradley, said the roles will particularly appeal to those who enjoy working outdoors.

"Our officers, working in protection, will spend a lot of their time patrolling lakes, rivers and coastlines,” she said.

"Officers working in development will also spend a lot of their time around lakes and rivers, as they build, repair and maintain structures,” she added.

Róisín said those who enjoy being close to nature and working outdoors, in all types of weather, are likely to find the roles in Wexford very appealing and rewarding.

The agency plans to launch a second recruitment drive later in the year for seasonal research assistants. Anyone interested in applying for the six-month seasonal fisheries officer roles can apply online at www.fisheriesireland.ie/careers, before the deadline of Monday, February 21.