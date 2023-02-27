Injured young daughters of Wexford man killed in crash told ‘he will love you forever’ at funeral mass

Flowers at the scene of the fatal accident on N25 at Ballinaboola in which PJ Whitty lost his life. Photo: Mary Browne

A direct message was sent out to two young Wexford sisters who are recovering from serious injuries in hospital following an accident on the N25 which claimed the life of their father.

At PJ Whitty's heart-breaking funeral mass in south Wexford on Monday, his daughters Katie and Abby, who were in the car with their father when the accident happened, were told that “he will love them forever”.

At his funeral mass at St. Brigid's Church, Terrerath, Fr Tom Orr said PJ (or PaJo as he was known) lived a full life. He extended his sympathies to PJ's partner Melissa, parents Kathleen and Paddy (Whitty), daughters Abby, Katie and Emily, brothers Larry, Mark, Liam, Diarmuid and Oisín, sisters Amanda, Jamie and Áine and extended family.

“The sudden and tragic death of PJ has left many of us numb and overwhelmed with grief. The Whitty family have asked me to express their sincere thanks to the emergency personnel, the gardaí, fire services, ambulance crew and all who attended the accident scene."

Fr Orr extended the family's thanks to the medical staff at Wexford General Hospital, University Hospital Waterford and Temple Street children's hospital. The family also wished a speedy recovery to the two men in the tractor and van who were seriously injured in the accident.

Fr Orr said family and friends have rallied around the Whitty family over the past few days, with some travelling from Australia to be by their side.

Addressing Katie and Abby, who are in hospital and will one day watch back their father's funeral online, Fr Orr said: “Katie and Abby your Daddy loved you so very, very much. You, along with your sister Emily, are his pride and his joy. Your Daddy will love you forever."

He urged them to try to remember all of the happy times they shared.

"We all here hope that you can come home soon from hospital. I know that your friends at school and family hope that you’ll feel better soon.”

Gifts representing PJ's many and varied interests were brought to the altar, including a picture of his family, a speaker representing his love of music, model cars, cards and a trowel, representing his hard work as a builder over many years.

Fr Orr said the Whitty family are suffering such grief and turmoil, recalling the news being broken to them of the accident on Wednesday.

"Life is a fragile gift that can be taken from us in an instant. That reality came home to the Whitty family in such a cruel and devastating circumstances on Wednesday evening. Following PJ's tragic death on the N25 I’m sure your lives have been turned upside down, like some bad nightmare that you hope that you will wake up from. As his mother Kathleen shared with me, a light has gone out in our lives.”

He said PJ’s death has left a huge void in the lives of many people.

“PJ lived a life of work, rest and play. He is someone who started work at the tender age of 15 and, working with machinery, PJ was gifted with his hands and wasn't afraid of hard work.

"He followed in his father's footsteps and was a role model for his family; someone who loved life and lived life to the full, whether that was listening to music, driving his car or spending time at the beach or enjoying a barbecue with family and friends. It was a life well lived; the life that was PJ.”

Fr Orr urged mourners to take happy memories of PJ forward went them into their lives.

“He would protect you with everything he had and would always have your back. He was kind, caring and gentle and had a wicked sense of humour.”

He spoke of the practical jokes PJ would play and how he loved bringing family and friends together for barbecues and to listen to loud music on his boom box.

"He always threw the kids in the pool and splashed them with water...He was a big child at heart.”

She said his greatest achievement were his beautiful girls. “He loved them with all of his heart and loved nothing better than showing them off. He loved his family dearly and we will try to do him proud by helping Melissa raise and support his girls going forward to be there for what he can’t be there for.”

Late of Hillview, Carnagh, Gusserane, PJ is survived by his loving parents Kathleen and Paddy (Whitty), partner Melissa (Whelan), daughters Abby, Katie and Emily, brothers Larry, Mark, Liam, Diarmuid and Oisín, sisters Amanda, Jamie and Áine, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Prayers were said for Katie and Abby at the mass, following which their father was laid to rest in Terrerath cemetery.

PJ Whitty died in a horrific crash on the N25 outside Ballinaboola, on Wednesday night, a crash that saw his daughters Katie and Abby seriously injured, along with the drivers of two other vehicles.

The collision occurred at approximately 7.10 p.m. and involved two cars and a tractor.

PJ was pronounced dead at the scene. Fire personnel and paramedics attended the scene and found one of his daughters trapped in the car beside their father. Her sister was out of the car and received treatment.

His daughters Katie and Abby aged six and nine were taken to Wexford General Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, with both later removed to Temple Street children’s hospital in Dublin, one for treatment to a head injury while the other sister suffered serious leg injuries.

The two male drivers of the other vehicles, aged 70s and 30s, were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious, potentially life changing injuries.

One fire tender for Wexford and another from New Ross attended the scene.

It emerged that the tractor driver, the man in his seventies, tried to avoid the accident and went off the road through a fence, over a ditch and the tractor overturned having lost a wheel on impact, causing him to be trapped underneath the cab. He suffered a punctured lung and was rushed to hospital.

The man in the van, aged in his thirties, was taken to University Hospital Waterford.