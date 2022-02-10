Industry and innovation fabric exhibition set for Enniscorthy Castle

ENNISCORTHY Castle has reopened for the Spring season and will launch a new exhibition on Friday, February 11, at 5 p.m. titled ‘The Fabric of Wexford: Industry and Innovation’.

The display, which is the first exhibition of the year for the castle, is a newly curated collection of textiles and designs and will be located across the second floor space of the building.

Speaking about the display the newly appointed manager of the castle and the National 1798 Centre, Mico Hassett, said: “We are excited to reopen with a fresh look and hosting an in-house curated exhibition with local and international appeal.”

Mico said the aim of the show is to connect the past to the present in a new space and in doing so explore ideas generated by the team in the castle, along with inviting guest curators to present themes in their areas of expertise.

"Creating opportunities to engage with both the community and visitors to Enniscorthy on a recurring basis is a key objective of Enniscorthy Castle’s strategic business plan for the year,” said Mico.

"We have a busy and varied programme to roll out and a great team [and] board of directors to support us in our endeavours to attract even greater numbers to visit us and enjoy Enniscorthy district.”

Speaking about the forthcoming exhibition she said the first, larger room, will explore the history of the textile industry in Wexford and will feature pieces loaned from the Wexford County Archives and Mount Carmel Lace, from New Ross.

Those pieces will be displayed alongside contemporary examples from local creative industries including Ros Tapestries, Ceadogán Rugmakers to Emblem Weavers.

"The Wexford County Archives through Grainne Doran has generously loaned the castle examples of needlepoint, lace and embroidery, as well as an early woollen Irish tricolour flag and an embroidered Irish dancing dress,” said Mico.

The exhibitions smaller space will feature pieces from local contemporary textile crafters including embroiderer Tess Reynolds, weaver Terry Dunne, fibre artist Nicola Browne, multi-media fibre artist Gráinne Kenny and the 2021 Junk Couture winning piece designed by Coláiste Bride secondary school student Alicia Rostermundt.

The castle’s deputy manager, Eve Furlong, said entry to the exhibit is included in the castles general admission tour ticket which is €6 per adult or €15 for up to a family of five.

Students and senior citizens can get into the exhibition for €5. The exhibition will run through to April 24, and the castle is open Monday to Friday, from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last tour beginning at 4.30 p.m.

On weekends the castle is open from 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.