Indo Irish event in Enniscorthy is a cultural delight

AN event took place recently in the Presentation Centre in Enniscorthy that showcased an appreciation of Irish and Indian cultures.

The Indo Irish Cultural evening was organised by the Indo Irish Cultural Society Enniscorthy and Dr George Leslie.

In welcoming everyone to the event MC, Maria Nolan, said it’s important “for us to embrace what’s common between us and to explore and examine what is unique”.

“Tonight, and nights like this, present us with a rare opportunity to learn so much from each other,” she said.

Dr Leslie spoke briefly about the event and the idea behind it before introducing the first guest, his friend, Lulu Paul – a businessman from Dublin with a post-graduate in criminology.

Mr Paul expressed delight at being in attendance and said it was “refreshing and inspiring” to be asked to talk about Indo Irish culture.

"I believe we are talking about bridges, which connects to humanity,” said Mr Paul.

Admitting to not being an expert in such matters, he said both countries had much to be proud of and that a shared understanding of each other’s cultures could only benefit both.

The Vice-Chairperson of Enniscorthy Municipal District, Cllr Cathal Byrne, spoke on behalf of the local authority. He recalled an incident around 12 months ago when he was knocked out playing junior B football and was attended to by Dr Leslie.

“That was my first time encountering Dr George,” he said. “What really stood out to me from that meeting were two things, firstly, his love of what he does as a GP but more importantly his love and appreciation for the people of Enniscorthy and his own history and identity. I think it's very fitting tonight that he is the driving force behind this evening’s festivities.”

Cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy also spoke at the event and recalled the warmth that emanated from the Indian Ambassador and his wife during a visit to Wexford and said: “That is reflective of all the people I have met in this country who are from India. We say here that we give a great welcome but that is absolutely reciprocated, shared and enjoyed by the people I have met from India.”

Jimmy Gahan, from Enniscorthy & District Chamber, praised Dr George and the other members of the Indian community for the cultural work they are doing locally.

Members of the Bygone Days Storytelling house, based in Oulart, showcasing what takes place there once a month.

The members of the group performed a number of music pieces, stories and showcased Irish dancing while Ruth Prithika performed an intricate classical Indian dance called ‘Bharathanatyam’.

Ms Prithika outlined the nature of the dance and explained the story behind its five specific movements. Her dance has the audience captivated throughout.

While Maria Nolan, herself a well known published author, was exemplary as MC, New Ross based actress, Summer Venn-Keane, who has appeared in a number of films shot in the Enniscorthy area was anchor for the evening. The night was a great success attracting a capacity crowd to the venue.