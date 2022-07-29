Indian Ambassador talks of a shared history of independence in informative visit to Enniscorthy

THE Indian Ambassador to Ireland, His Excellency Akhilesh Mishra, was in Enniscorthy at the weekend where he participated in an informative talk in the Presentation Centre on Friday evening.

Earlier in the day Ambassador Mishra visited the National 1798 Rebellion Centre and Vinegar Hill.

The ‘in conservation’ event in the Presentation Centre saw the ambassador discuss India and Ireland’s shared history of independence with historian, John Dorney. The event was organised by the 1798 Centre as part of its summer series programme of events and Ambassador Mishra said he was delighted to accept the invitation to attend.

Where Ireland celebrated 100 years of independence from Britain last year, 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of similar independence for India.

A spokesperson for the 1798 Centre said it was an honour to welcome the ambassador to the town. During the event he focused attention on the influence Irish independence had on the freedom movement in India during the first half of the 20th century. It was a movement that ultimately led to Indian independence.

In many ways the event was also a celebration of Indian Culture and featured a number of guest musicians and speakers including well known local GP, Dr George Leslie.

Originally from the Kerala area of India, Dr George is now firmly embedded in the community in Enniscorthy where he his highly respected.

In welcoming Ambassador Mishra to Enniscorthy, Dr George said he himself was “grateful and humbled by the warm welcome this beautiful country” had always given him.

“I now understand why Ireland is called the land of a thousand welcomes,” he said.

Dr George, who is very interested in culture and heritage and has written books on the subject as well as creating numerous film clips based around heritage and history, spoke on the topic of forging cultural links between Ireland and India.

“Ireland is full of stories, folks and myths, just like India,” said Dr George. He said Ireland has one of the richest folklore traditions in the world and that the tradition of storytelling here is “almost as ancient as Ireland itself”.

“I was surprised to find out that this tradition is infused with the soul of the country even to this day through Seanchais,” he said.

“Without a shadow of a doubt we can say that the Irish are among the best storytellers in the world," he added. "It is no happy accident that some of the greatest scriptwriters are Irish and Ireland has a strong line of literary greats.”

Dr George then highlighted the fact India also has a very similar tradition of storytelling unique to each state and district.

“Stories are passed on to the next generation through songs, narration and props,” said Dr George.

“When we try to link and study these traditions or our nations we can see great similarities in culture, stories and characters."

Referring to the banshee and it's association with impending death, Dr George said similar mythical characters exist in different parts of India too.

He also focused attention on the yearly harvest festivals and said events such as Lughnasadh and Sahain are “strikingly similar to Indian harvest festivals like Vishu, Pongal and Bihu”.

"All these festivals include traditional storytelling, traditional dancing, singing, arts, crafts and markets," said Dr George.

"Symbolically, it shows that folk, music and traditions should not be kept in secrecy,” he added, highlighting that in India stories have been passed down through generations relaying messages of hope, love and peace.

He referred to Ramayana, the Sanskrit epic which teaches about goals of human life in a similar way to that of Tir na nOg'.

“Out nations have never invaded any other country in history whereas Ireland and India have been attacked many times," said Dr George.

“Both out nations stood strong because we are deeply rooted to our culture,” he added.

He said Ireland and Indian's cultures are such that they teach about love, kindness, tolerance and perseverance.

“In my opinion, through cultural interaction we can hope for world peace," said Dr George.

"The world should speak in the language of love and not hatred and proper cultural interaction and forging cultural links is becoming more and more important as we pass through a time of conflicts and chaos,” he added.

Following the speeches the attention turned to culture and heritage with a concert of Indian classical music performed by Irish sitar player, Dara O’Brien and Indian tabla player, Debajyoti Sanyal, who are both world-renowned musicians and educators.

Mr Sanyal, from Kolkata, India, is a world-class exponent of the Indian classical tabla and he began playing when he was just four years of age.

A virtuoso musician he tours regularly and performs in a variety of contexts, from classical to experimental.

Meanwhile, Mr O’Brien is a composer, music educator and expert player of sitar and guitar. He completed a PhD in Indian classical music at UCC where he lectures and teaches improvisation and sitar.