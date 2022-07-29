Wexford

Indian Ambassador talks of a shared history of independence in informative visit to Enniscorthy

l-r: Reeti Mishra, John Dorney (historian), Ambassador Akhilesh Mishra, Cllr. Aidan Browne, chairman of Enniscorthy Municipal District, Dr. George Leslie and Cllr. Barbara Ann Murphy (moderator) at A Shared History: Independence in Ireland and India, as part of the 1798 Rebellion Summer Series held in The Presentation Centre. Expand
Joanne Pepper presenting a copy of Memoirs of Myles Byrne to the Indian Ambassador Akhilesh Mishra at A Shared History: Independence in Ireland and India, as part of the 1798 Rebellion Summer Series held in The Presentation Centre. Expand
Dr George Leslie, from Enniscorthy, with Indian Ambassdor to Ireland Akhilesh Mishra. Expand

Joanne Pepper presenting a copy of Memoirs of Myles Byrne to the Indian Ambassador Akhilesh Mishra at A Shared History: Independence in Ireland and India, as part of the 1798 Rebellion Summer Series held in The Presentation Centre.

Dr George Leslie, from Enniscorthy, with Indian Ambassdor to Ireland Akhilesh Mishra.

Brendan Keane

THE Indian Ambassador to Ireland, His Excellency Akhilesh Mishra, was in Enniscorthy at the weekend where he participated in an informative talk in the Presentation Centre on Friday evening.

Earlier in the day Ambassador Mishra visited the National 1798 Rebellion Centre and Vinegar Hill.

