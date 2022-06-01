Independent Broadcasters Ireland backs calls for inquiry into council’s ‘attempt to influence’ South East Radio

THE Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI) has written to Minister for Local Government Darragh O’Brien to ask what action he intends to take over Wexford County Council’s perceived attempt to influence editorial decisions at South East Radio.

The representative body for the country’s local radio stations is backing the radio station’s call for an independent investigation into emails exchanged between County Secretary David Minogue and the radio station while negotiating an advertising deal worth in the region of €50,000. In correspondences with Managing Director of the radio station Eamonn Buttle, Mr Minogue sent a list of “criteria”, which included a request that presenters should not be allowed to voice personal opinions and that once the council offers comment on an issue, that it not be raised again on air.

Those within South East Radio felt that the email was tantamount to the local authority attempting to censor the station, while Mr Minogue said that he felt his email had been “misinterpreted” and that Managing Director Mr Eamonn Buttle’s response was “a blatant, possibly mischievous misrepresentation”. In the fall-out, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was “very concerned” over the content of the emails, while now the IBI is calling on Minister O’Brien to accede to South East Radio’s request for a formal independent investigation.

"The fear we have is the impact that this would have on freedom of speech, on editorial interference and other types of businesses and bodies exerting control because they are spending on advertising in radio stations,” said Executive Director of IBI Lisa Ní Choisdealbha. “We want to make sure that that doesn’t happen.

It has subsequently emerged that Mr Buttle had rejected a suggestion made by Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council Barbra Anne Murphy that the parties enter into a mediation, believing that a full independent investigation is the “only mechanism by which these matters can be satisfactorily addressed”.