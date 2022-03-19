In Pictures: What a fantastic St Patrick’s Day in Enniscorthy and the district

THE Gods were definitely shining down on the organisers of this year's St Patrick’s Day parades in Enniscorthy and around the district.

Following an enforced hiatus of two years because of the pandemic there was great excitement ahead of this years parade and the anticipation of having a real-live event again manifested itself in swathes of people gathering in the town to witness the parade.

The organisers pulled out all the stops to make sure this year’s event was one of the best yet and the same was true of the approach taken by the various business, groups and organisations who marched in the parade or entered floats.

St Patricks Day Parade Enniscorthy The Brady Family from Enniscorthy

St Patricks Day Parade Enniscorthy The Brady Family from Enniscorthy

The response from onlookers was also brilliant and there was a fantastic, upbeat atmosphere around the town on the day.

This year’s parade followed a slight different route to previous years and when it reached the top of Friary Hill it turned left onto Court Street and from there followed a route down Hospital Lane and onto Parnell Road.

St Patricks Day Parade Enniscorthy Holly Davis, Geraldine Davis, Eve Davis and Chloe Lambert

St Patricks Day Parade Enniscorthy Holly Davis, Geraldine Davis, Eve Davis and Chloe Lambert

A lovely aspect of this year’s event was its inclusiveness and a ‘quiet street’ section was introduced in conjunction with the Cottage Autism Network.

That area of the route was on Templeshannon Quay between William Barker Bridge and Seamus Rafter bridge, and was specifically for people with additional needs so they could access the parade in a place that was safe and sensitive to their particular needs.

St Patricks Day Parade Enniscorthy Troy Dunne, Kyle Rossiter, Sophia Rossiter and Coady Rossiter

St Patricks Day Parade Enniscorthy Troy Dunne, Kyle Rossiter, Sophia Rossiter and Coady Rossiter

It also enabled families and individuals who may not have had the opportunity to attend the parade before the opportunity to do so.

The Grand Marshal of this year’s parade was Seán Doyle who was selected because of his contribution to the civic, social and cultural life of Enniscorthy over many years.

The parade was led by a colour party and members of St Colman’s Pipe Band from Ballindaggin.

St Patricks Day Parade Enniscorthy Robbie Purtill, Robyn Purtill, Jamie Purtill, Tony Hutchison and Elaine Purtill

St Patricks Day Parade Enniscorthy Robbie Purtill, Robyn Purtill, Jamie Purtill, Tony Hutchison and Elaine Purtill

There was a very wide selection of floats in the parade and the organisers praised the efforts of everyone who gave their support to the event.

There were also parades in Boolavogue and Bunclody where the response was equally as enthusiastic with large crowds of people lining out to give their support to the participants.

St Patrick was able to get around a bit as well and put in appearances in a number of locations around the district.

Meanwhile, in Curraghgraigue Ireland’s shortest St Patrick’s Day parade took place, creating its own bit of history.

The positive vibe that emanated from all the parades was fantastic to see and created a much needed sense of normality again.