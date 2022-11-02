In pictures – Skaters rejoice as new Wexford skate park is now officially open

HAVING officially opened for use over the bank holiday weekend, there were lots of smiling faces, and some relieved ones too, as the ribbon was officially cut on the new state of the art skate park in the Min Ryan Park on Tuesday.

The project saw numerous delays and several projected opening dates, as the local authority locked horns with specialised sub contractors to get the work completed. Indeed, the idea of a skate park for Wexford is one that has been bandied about for more than 20 years. But all that was a distant memory as Mayor Maura Bell joined some excited skaters to cut the ribbon on the new facility, which eventually came in at a cost of €320,000.

In her speech, the Mayor noted that while there had been a backlash from a recent increase in Local Property Tax, this project was one which was 75% funded by Wexford County Council, the other 25% coming from Sports Capital Grants.

"I’m absolutely delighted to cut the ribbon,” Cllr Bell said. “It’s been a long time coming, but we can now say that we have one of the finest facilities of its kind in Ireland. It caters for all level of ability and is fully accessible. With the MUGA pitch right behind, it feels like this is a real recreation area in the park and it’s something that can be used by people of all ages.

"The atmosphere has been brilliant and we’ve had a huge crowd of not just skateboarders, but people of BMXs, scooters and rollerblades too.

"I know there’s been a backlash on the LPT increase, but without it, we simply don’t get projects like this. I think some people think the government just hand out money for these things. But look, good things come to those who wait and I’m delighted to officially open this wonderful facility.”

