In pictures: Ribbon cut at Faythe Harriers new clubhouse – ‘We finally have somewhere to call home’

Opening of the Faythe Harriers new clubhouse on Sunday morning. Expand
A proud club chairman Nicky Keeling. Expand
Nicky Keeling, Club Chairman. Expand
Opening of the Faythe Harriers new clubhouse on Sunday morning James Browne TD Minister of State for the Department of Justice and a emotional club chairman Nicky Keeling Expand
Opening of the Faythe Harriers new clubhouse on Sunday morning Expand
Sean Meyler thanking all those involved in the building of the clubhouse. Expand
Opening of the Faythe Harriers new clubhouse on Sunday morning. Expand
Kids taking part in the Mini All Ireland. Expand
Cllr George Lawlor Cathaoirleach, Wexford County Council with Cllr Maura Bell Mayor, Borough District of Wexford, Micheál Martin, GAA County Chairperson, Kevin Murphy, Club President and James Browne, TD Minister of State for the Department of Justice with responsibility for Law Reform and Youth Justice were all present to cut the ribbon at the opening of the Faythe Harriers new clubhouse. Expand
Larry O'Gorman. Expand
Cllr George Lawlor Cathaoirleach, Wexford County Council with Cllr Maura Bell Mayor, Borough District of Wexford, Micheál Martin, GAA County Chairperson, Kevin Murphy, Club President and James Browne, TD Minister of State for the Department of Justice with responsibility for Law Reform and Youth Justice were all present to cut the ribbon at the opening of the Faythe Harriers new clubhouse. Expand
John, Lisa , Cooper and Hunter Henneberry. Expand
Kids taking part in the Mini All Ireland. Expand
Kids taking part in the Mini All Ireland. Expand
Opening of the Faythe Harriers new clubhouse on Sunday morning Kids taking part in the Mini All Ireland Expand
The parade. Expand
Club stalwarts at the opening of the Faythe Harriers new clubhouse on Sunday morning. Expand
Lydia Gordon with Theresa Roche and Angela Walsh. Expand
Annie Doyle with Millie Franks and Lexi Nolan. Expand
From left: Elaine Martin with Eimear, Meadh, Jason and Lar Martin. Expand
Alan Corcoran, Clubman who was mc for the event and Nicky Keeling, Club Chairman. Expand
Cllr Maura Bell and Kevin Murphy, Club President. Expand
Lucy Rossiter and Rose Lacey. Expand
Ann and Jack Doyle. Expand
Brian Kehoe, Wexford Local Developement who helped with funding. Expand
Opening of the Faythe Harriers new clubhouse on Sunday morning. Expand
Larry O'Gorman. Expand
Micheál Martin, GAA County Chairperson. Expand
Opening of the Faythe Harriers new clubhouse on Sunday morning Cllr George Lawlor Cathaoirleach, Wexford County Council, Cllr Maura Bell Mayor, Borough District of Wexford, Micheál Martin GAA County Chairperson, Kevin Murphy Club President and James Browne TD Minister of State for the Department of Justice , with responsibility for Law Reform and Youth Justice all cut the ribbon. Expand
Con Dowdall, Nicky Walsh and Matty O'Gorman. Expand
From left: Tom Savage with Sean, John, Ann, Liam, Mary and Aine Savage. Expand
James Browne, TD Minister of State for the Department of Justice with responsibility for Law Reform and Youth Justice. Expand
Aria Johnston and Laura Ryan. Expand

Opening of the Faythe Harriers new clubhouse on Sunday morning.

Padraig Byrne

NATURALLY, the sun shone down on the large crowd gathered at Páirc Charman recently. They had arrived to finally see the ribbon officially cut on The Faythe Harriers new state of the art facilities.

It was emotionally day for all involved with the club; for whom blood sweat and tears had been poured into reaching this point.

"It was a monumental day really,” Club Chairman Nicky Keeling said. “The club is 73 years established. It’s just great to finally have a place to call home.”

In one form or another, plans for the new clubhouse facilities have been in the works for nearly 30 years. However, in the last ten the plan was firmly set in place and the results speak for themselves.

Featuring four large dressing rooms with shower facilities, a gym which can cater for up to 20 people, a social hall, kitchen, stunning balconies and meeting room, there’s a feeling within the club that their future is assured.

"We’ve had to walk over mountains, sell blocks, sell countless tickets, we had the ‘Win the House’ competition; it was a real slog to get to this point,” Nicky says. “But it's all 100% worth it.”

It was fitting that on the day the ribbon was cut, 180 children took to the pitch to take part in a ‘Mini All-Ireland’. 

"That’s exactly who all this is for,” a proud Nicky said. “It’s for the boys and girls that are coming after us. The next generation who will get the very best out of these facilities.”

Cutting the ribbon the day were James Browne TD, Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council George Lawlor, Mayor of Wexford Maura Bell, Chairman of Wexford GAA Micheál Martin and of course the club’s legendary President Kevin Murphy.

"Kevin can hardly believe it,” Nicky smiles. “He was on one of the first Harriers teams. He was sitting on the wall of the green at 13 or 14 and they asked him did he want to join. He went up to the meadow in Bernadette Place and that’s where it all started. He's seen it go from that, to what we have now. It’s unbelievable.”

Privacy