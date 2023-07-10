In pictures: Organisers ‘blown away’ as Wexford’s Relay for Life 2023 hailed a resounding success

Taking part in the Relay for Life event in Páirc Charman Harriers Pitch on Saturday afternoon were Susan Rice and Martha Lily Stanley

Taking part in the Relay for Life event in Páirc Charman Harriers Pitch on Saturday afternoon were Elaina, Fiadh and Sadhbh Ryan

Taking part in the Relay for Life event in Páirc Charman Harriers Pitch on Saturday afternoon were Gemma Scallan and Ellie Nolan

Taking part in the Relay for Life event in Páirc Charman Harriers Pitch on Saturday afternoon were Anna (Jane Duggan) and Olaf

Taking part in the Relay for Life event in Páirc Charman Harriers Pitch on Saturday afternoon were Daire Galvin, Teddy Ryan and Seamie Ryan

Taking part in the Relay for Life event in Páirc Charman Harriers Pitch on Saturday afternoon were Shar, Tommy and Pa Whelan

Taking part in the Relay for Life event in Páirc Charman Harriers Pitch on Saturday afternoon were Lizzies Lucky Charmers from Enniscorthy

Taking part in the Relay for Life event in Páirc Charman Harriers Pitch on Saturday afternoon were Melanie Carroll, Noreen De Hóra and Lisa Devereux

Taking part in the Relay for Life event in Páirc Charman Harriers Pitch on Saturday afternoon were Sasha and Bronagh Hunt

Taking part in the Relay for Life event in Páirc Charman Harriers Pitch on Saturday afternoon were The Nutty Scientist and Niamh Finn

Taking part in the Relay for Life event in Páirc Charman Harriers Pitch on Saturday afternoon were Helen O'Byrne, Lorraine Kirwan and Maureen Kirwan

Taking part in the Relay for Life event in Páirc Charman Harriers Pitch on Saturday afternoon were Dave, Tommy and Emily McCann

Taking part in the Relay for Life event in Páirc Charman Harriers Pitch on Saturday afternoon were George Lawlor and Catherine Biddy Walsh

Taking part in the Relay for Life event in Páirc Charman Harriers Pitch on Saturday afternoon were Linia Matulyte, Angie McKinley, Amy Kehoe and Frances O'Connor

Taking part in the Relay for Life event in Páirc Charman Harriers Pitch on Saturday afternoon were Des Fegan and Susan Crosbie

Taking part in the Relay for Life event in Páirc Charman Harriers Pitch on Saturday afternoon were Jack Doyle with Adam, Rhys and Jayden

Taking part in the Relay for Life event in Páirc Charman Harriers Pitch on Saturday afternoon were John Paul Sheridan, David Sheridan, Daniel Sheridan, Tyson Sheridan, Noelle Sheridan, Eoin O'Connell and Maureen O'Connell

Taking part in the Relay for Life event in Páirc Charman Harriers Pitch on Saturday afternoon were Pattie O'Connor, Siobhan Murphy and Carol Fox

Taking part in the Relay for Life event in Páirc Charman Harriers Pitch on Saturday afternoon were Ben Murphy and Marie Kehoe from Marvellous Melons Enniscorthy

Taking part in the Relay for Life event in Páirc Charman Harriers Pitch on Saturday afternoon were Alison Dempsey, Ella O'Connor and Annette Healy

Taking part in the Relay for Life event in Páirc Charman Harriers Pitch on Saturday afternoon were Esther Lanny and Patricia Ryan

Taking part in the Relay for Life event in Páirc Charman Harriers Pitch on Saturday afternoon were Eileen Fanning, aisling O'Rourke, Martina Jackson and Brid Fanning

Taking part in the Relay for Life event in Páirc Charman Harriers Pitch on Saturday afternoon were Lorraine and Latisha Cullen

Taking part in the Relay for Life event in Páirc Charman Harriers Pitch on Saturday afternoon were Leanne Drennan, Jessica Murphy, Emily Murphy and Carmel Doolan

Thousands of people flocked to the Faythe Harriers pitch in Páirc Charman, Wexford at the weekend for the most successful Relay for Life in the history of the event, with the highest ever amount raised and a record footfall.

"We were just blown away by the number of people who turned up on Saturday and Sunday. Usually, we would have quiet times when the crowds die down but this was constant. Thousands of people came out to support us,” said Melrona O’Neill, one of the organisers.

The fundraising total had already reached over €200,000 prior to the event and money continued to pour in over the weekend, thanks to team sponsorship and unprecedented candle bag sales for the Candle of Hope ceremony after dark on Saturday night.

"We won’t have the final figure until the end of the week but we know that it has exceeded all expectations,” said Melrona. “The number of candles on the pitch was the biggest it has ever been.”

The weather defied bleak forecasts to stay dry and mostly sunny with the organisers, who were left without a chairperson this year, following the death of Wexford Relay founder Gay Murphy, firmly believing that she and other deceased supporters were definitely smiling down on them.

"I would like to thank the committee – we operated without a chairperson which had its own challenges but everyone worked hard to keep up the legacy that Gay left,” said Melrona.

Aside from Melrona, the committee includes Siobhan Murphy Sutton, Yvonne Keane, Debbie Franks, Fiona Murphy, Jennifer O’Connor, John Sutton, Adam Fortune, Samantha Freegrove, Julie Jackson and Fiona Quinn.

Sulzer were the main sponsors, making a substantial contribution towards the cost of running the event and Pettitt’s SuperValu catered for the Survivors’ Lunch on Saturday while Wexford County Council provided a grant and also assisted with an event management plan.

Wexford Relay for Life has raised over €700,000 for the Irish Cancer Society since it started in 2016, apart from this year’s total which should bring it close to €1million when the final 2023 tally is announced.