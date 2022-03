In Pictures: New Ross a sea of colour for St Patrick’s day

17/3/2022 St. Patricks day parade New Ross. Cumas Trad Band receives the Adjudicators award from committee members Yvonne O’Connor and Bernie Somers. Photo;Mary Browne

17/3/2022 St. Patricks day parade New Ross.From left; Nora Phelan and Lily and Ella Taylor and Amy Power and Sheoidin Murphy. from Power school of Irish Dancing. Photo;Mary Browne

17/3/2022 St. Patricks day parade New Ross. ann Marie Cooney stage School receives the Best Dance group award from committee members Bernie Somers and Yvonne O’Connor. Photo;Mary Browne

17/3/2022 St. Patricks day parade New Ross. Educate Together receives the Runner up group award from committee members Bernie Somers and Yvonne O’Connor. Photo;Mary Browne

17/3/2022 St. Patricks day parade New Ross.From left; Fiadh Murphy, Madison Hanton, Scarley Grangel, Lily Rossitor and Brooke Venn McGarr from Power school of Irish Dancing. Photo;Mary Browne

17/3/2022 St. Patricks day parade New Ross. Amanda and Ruaidhri Nugent from New Ross. Photo;Mary Browne

17/3/2022 St. Patricks day parade New Ross. New Ross River Search and Rescue. Photo;Mary Browne

17/3/2022 St. Patricks day parade New Ross. Cathal and Aoibhinn Hayes from Aclammon. Photo;Mary Browne

17/3/2022 St. Patricks day parade New Ross. From left; Mia Kent, Orla Ryan, Aoife Wall and Kate Corcoran from United Striders. Photo;Mary Browne

17/3/2022 St. Patricks day parade New Ross. Paddy Somers receives the Best Vintage award from committee members Bernie Somers and Yvonne O’Connor. Photo;Mary Browne

17/3/2022 St. Patricks day parade New Ross. New Ross Sea Scouts and Beevers. Photo;Mary Browne

17/3/2022 St. Patricks day parade New Ross. From left; Abbie Richardson and Laura Drohan from New Ross.Photo;Mary Browne

17/3/2022 St. Patricks day parade New Ross. Grand Marshal Michael Fottell receives his award from committee members Yvonne O’Connor and Bernie Somers. Photo;Mary Browne

17/3/2022 St. Patricks day parade New Ross. Tullogher Rosbercon Vintage Classic Club receives the Best Float award from committee members Bernie Somers and Yvonne O’Connor. Photo;Mary Browne

17/3/2022 St. Patricks day parade New Ross. From left; Peadar Browne, Aidan O’Callaghan, Aaron Kirwan, Jack Galvan and Jessie O’Sullivan from Adamstown GAA club. Photo;Mary Browne

17/3/2022 St. Patricks day parade New Ross. From left; Aoife Cummins from Tullogher, Lauren Ryan from Glenmore, Hannah and Patrick Cummins from Tullogher. Photo;Mary Browne

17/3/2022 St. Patricks day parade New Ross. Adamstown GAA club receives the Best Walking group award from committee members Bernie Somers and Yvonne O’Connor. Photo;Mary Browne

17/3/2022 St. Patricks day parade New Ross. wipe Your Paws receives the runner Up fload award from committee member Bernie Somers. Photo;Mary Browne

The people of New Ross were thrilled to be able to celebrate together again.

