In Pictures: Delight in Fethard-on-Sea as the parade is back!

Wexford
Saturday, 19 March 2022 | 12.5°C Dublin
Ruth, Eimear, Evelyn, Mary, Brian and Jane Furlong from Winningtown at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Fethard on Sea.
Thomas, Robert and Laura Kelly with Ann Rice enjoying their green cones at the parade in Fethard on Sea.
Isabel Auld driving her newly restored Massey Ferguson in the parade in Fethard.
Clare, Harry, Michael and Jack Redmond from Adamstown enjoyed the parade in Fethard on Sea.
Seán Waters as St. Patrick, driving his vintage tractor.
Artist Helen Mason from the Hooked on Swimming Group who led the parade in Fethard on Sea.
Parade MC Pat Kent and Lorraine O’Leary.
Nadia Blanchfield, Martin Doran and Cian O’Grady from Fethard RNLI.
David Dillon from Dillon’s Londis and Graham Doyle from the Irish Experience took part in the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Fethard on Sea.
The parade passes over Fethard Bridge.
Little Munchkins Play School.
Damian Sutton, Tommy O’Loughlin and William Auld took part in the parade in Fethard on St. Patrick’s Day.
Fethard on Sea Coastguard Unit were represented by Kevin Heneghan, Keith Styles and Lauren Sinnott.
Robbie O’Reilly, Mick Dickson and Jimmy O’Leary from Hook Lighthouse Heritage Centre.
Tony Banville and Shirley O’Neill with their vintage tractor.
Daniel Tubritt-Foley, Olly Bassett and Evan Hickey were part of the Coiste na nÓg float in Fethard on Sea.
Tilly Hanton, Brid Akiyemi and Michelle Hua-Newman from Hooked on Swimming group who led the parade in Fethard.
Seanie and Caroline Colfer.
Sarah Kierans, Kellsie Whelan and Nuala Heneghan from Fethard Ladies Club.
Charlie Conway.
Jimmy Miskella and Josh Molloy.
Ericka Hanton was the perfect mermaid with Hooked on Swimming in the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Fethard on Sea.
March 19 2022 02:05 PM
The people of Feathard-on-Sea were thrilled to celelbrate St Patrick’s Day together.
