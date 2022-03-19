Wexford

In Pictures: Delight in Fethard-on-Sea as the parade is back!

Ruth, Eimear, Evelyn, Mary, Brian and Jane Furlong from Winningtown at the St. Patrick&rsquo;s Day parade in Fethard on Sea. Expand
Thomas, Robert and Laura Kelly with Ann Rice enjoying their green cones at the parade in Fethard on Sea. Expand
Isabel Auld driving her newly restored Massey Ferguson in the parade in Fethard. Expand
Clare, Harry, Michael and Jack Redmond from Adamstown enjoyed the parade in Fethard on Sea. Expand
Seán Waters as St. Patrick, driving his vintage tractor. Expand
Artist Helen Mason from the Hooked on Swimming Group who led the parade in Fethard on Sea. Expand
Parade MC Pat Kent and Lorraine O&rsquo;Leary. Expand
Nadia Blanchfield, Martin Doran and Cian O&rsquo;Grady from Fethard RNLI. Expand
David Dillon from Dillon&rsquo;s Londis and Graham Doyle from the Irish Experience took part in the St. Patrick&rsquo;s Day parade in Fethard on Sea. Expand
The parade passes over Fethard Bridge. Expand
Little Munchkins Play School. Expand
Damian Sutton, Tommy O&rsquo;Loughlin and William Auld took part in the parade in Fethard on St. Patrick&rsquo;s Day. Expand
Fethard on Sea Coastguard Unit were represented by Kevin Heneghan, Keith Styles and Lauren Sinnott. Expand
Robbie O&rsquo;Reilly, Mick Dickson and Jimmy O&rsquo;Leary from Hook Lighthouse Heritage Centre. Expand
Tony Banville and Shirley O&rsquo;Neill with their vintage tractor. Expand
Daniel Tubritt-Foley, Olly Bassett and Evan Hickey were part of the Coiste na nÓg float in Fethard on Sea. Expand
Tilly Hanton, Brid Akiyemi and Michelle Hua-Newman from Hooked on Swimming group who led the parade in Fethard. Expand
Seanie and Caroline Colfer. Expand
Sarah Kierans, Kellsie Whelan and Nuala Heneghan from Fethard Ladies Club. Expand
Charlie Conway. Expand
Jimmy Miskella and Josh Molloy. Expand
Ericka Hanton was the perfect mermaid with Hooked on Swimming in the St. Patrick&rsquo;s Day parade in Fethard on Sea. Expand

Ruth, Eimear, Evelyn, Mary, Brian and Jane Furlong from Winningtown at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Fethard on Sea.

The people of Feathard-on-Sea were thrilled to celelbrate St Patrick’s Day together.

Privacy