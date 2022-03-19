Wexford

In Pictures: Carnew hosts fantastic parade

Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Taylor Kane O keffee, Mckensy Cousins and Harper Kane O Keeffe waiting for the parade Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Forest Lodge Nurseries with a fantastic display Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade J.Nolan and Sons, Best little tractor driver Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Forest Lodge Nurseries with a fantastic display and also free flowers Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Vintage Tractors in the parade Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Kilrush Askamore GAA Club delighted to be a part of the parade Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Curadh Boxing Club Ready and excited for the parade. Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Michael Hennesy as Saint Patrick for 11 years running Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Carnew Fire service starting the parade Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Forest Lodge Nurseries with a fantastic display Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Aine Kenny, Mila and Zoe Collado ready and waiting for the parade Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Vincent , Pierce and Patrick Hughes Looking forward to the parade Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Coolboy- Shillelagh Gaa Club excited to be in the parade Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Curadh Boxing Club Members Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Kilrush Camogie Club ready and waiting for the parade Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Whitewall Equestrian with a beautiful pony and cart Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Kilrush Askamore GAA Club delighted to be a part of the parade Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Lorna Doran Mcevoy with David Nickelson Setting everything up for the start of the parade Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Carnew Musical Society bringing the Glam Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Shauna Bolger Ellie Smyth , Sean Smyth , Molly Barns and Caoimhe Barns excited for the parade Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Declan, Aine and Aileen Mulhall excited for the parade Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Jack Ormonde,Issabell Doyle, Lauren Doyle and Meave Ormonde Ready and excited for the parade. Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Carnew Musical Society bringing the Glam Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Julie Doyle enjoying her pint Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade A small member of the Hennigan School Of Irish Dancing Dancing their way through the parade Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Kathleen Molloy Looking forward to the parade Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Aughrim Pipe Band putting on a fantastic show Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Aoife Bolger and Ryan Bailey Looking forward to the parade Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Coolboy- Shillelagh Gaa Club excited to be in the parade Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Grand Marshal Edel Kennedy Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade John Ormonde and Meave Ormonde getting their place on the street to enjoy the parade Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Kevin Jordan waiting for the parade to start Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Joan McKiever, Cara Harte, Chris and Jimmy Doran excited for the parade Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Vintage Tractors in the parade Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Orla and Aoife Bolger Excited for the parade Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Delighted to be dressed up for St Patricks Day Fia O Keeffe Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Hennigan School Of Irish Dancing Dancing their way through the parade Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Billy and Gary Kinsella Looking forward to the parade Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Cathy Molloy, Patrick Doyle and Elizabeth Molloy waiting for the parade Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Members of Whitewall Equestrian Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Carnew Emmets GAA club super excited to be marching Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Kay O Brien, Lorna O Brien, Claire Hill Doyle, Ali O Brien, Taige O Brien, Patricia Byrne, Pat Doyle, Jason Byrne, John Roche, Carl Byrne, Liam Doyle Roche, and Dylan Doyle Setting everything up for the start of the parade Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Forest Lodge Nurseries with a fantastic display Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Whitewall Equestrian with a beautiful pony and cart Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Aughrim Pipe Band putting on a fantastic show Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Curadh Boxing Club putting on a brilliant display Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Kilrush Camogie Club Expand
Carnew St Patricks Day Parade Kilrush Askamore GAA club getting prepared to march Expand

The people of Carnew were delighted to be back on the streets for St Patrick's Day.

