In Pictures: Bunclody a sea of green for St Patrick’s Day

Wexford
Saturday, 19 March 2022
It was all smiles at the St Patrick's Day Parade in Bunclody.
One of the vintage tractors in the parade in Bunclody.
Vintage cars were part of the Bunclody parade.
One of the floats in the St Patrick's Day parade in Bunclody.
Hard at work during the Bunclody St Patrick's Day parade.
Some of the participants in the Bunclody St Patrick's Day parade.
Vintage machinery played a big part of the Bunclody St Patrick's Day parade.
Hurling legends Nicky Rackard and Tony Doran were acknowledged in the parade.
There were was a large number of vehicles in the Bunclody parade.
There were some great cars in the Bunclody parade.
The Bunclody parade was a great success.
Members of the Slaneyside School of Dancing.
The Slaneyside School of Dancing enjoying St Patrick's Day in Bunclody
The St Patrick's Day Parade in Bunclody was a great success.
There was a great turnout for the St Patrick's Day parade in Bunclody.
ome of the participants in the St Patrick's Day parade in Bunclody.
Cancer awareness and members of ArtBank in the parade.
Members of Bunclody Camogie Club in the parade.
A group from Halfway House Bunclody.
Members of Alison's Academy of Gymnastics and Dance.
The pipe band leads the way in the Bunclody parade.
There were colourful characters in the parade.
The gardaí provided support for the parade in Bunclody.
Members of Halfway House Bunclody participating in the parade.
March 19 2022 10:39 AM
There was a great turnout for the St Patrick’s Day celebrations.
