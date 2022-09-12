Improvement work on Gorey Rural Water Supply Scheme to be brought to completion

Upgrades to the Gorey Rural Water Supply Scheme aimed at providing security of water supply and improving water quality will soon be brought to completion.

The work, which commenced in 2019 with the turning of the sod at a greenfield site, included the construction of the 8,000 m3/day Water Treatment Plant at Ballyminaun Hill, construction of a 7,500m3 storage reservoir at Ballyminaun Hill and upgrades to the source boreholes. In addition to the onsite developments, construction of 2.8 k.m. of water mains was also carried out. The works were carried out by Glan Agua Ltd on behalf of Irish Water.

The upgrades will increase the quantity of water being supplied to Gorey, Courtown Riverchapel and the surrounding areas to support current and future growth. Enhanced storage facilities will increase security of water supply, while enhanced monitoring and control facilities are aimed at ensuring the quality of the water supply remains in check.

The completion of the project was welcomed by Wexford County Council’s Director of Services, Eamonn Hore.

“The upgrade of the Gorey Rural Water Supply Scheme provides security of water supply now and into the future in the thriving Gorey Kilmuckridge District. The project benefits domestic and commercial consumers as well as supporting tourism in the sunny Southeast. Wexford County Council warmly welcomes the additional resource of the Ballyminaun treatment plant and storage reservoirs for the area.”