Impresso will continue takeaway service in Enniscorthy

WITH the Government lifting almost all Covid restrictions at the weekend the owners of Impresso cafe in Enniscorthy have said they will continue with their takeaway service for the foreseeable future.

Brendan and Joy Rothwell run the very popular eatery in Slaney Place and speaking about the easing of restrictions Joy said it’s welcome news for everyone.

"It’s great that the restrictions have been lifted but for us things won’t change too much,” she said.

"We’re just going to continue with our takeaway service for the moment,” she added.

However, she said the lifting of restrictions is good and very positive.

Impresso introduced an online click-and-collect service during the pandemic, about a year ago, and Joy said that's been very effective and popular with customers.

"It has proven very popular and we'll continue with that,” she said.

"We’ll continue with our takeaway service for now.” Joy also said with spring and summer on the way people will be able to avail of the outdoor seating area at Impresso without being concerned about the weather and everyone is very much looking forward to that.