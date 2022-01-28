Imelda has the last laugh as she wins ‘Best Screenplay’ at Dublin International Comedy Film Festival

Local author Imelda Carroll has won ‘Best Screenplay’ for her script Chicken Out at the recent Dublin International Comedy Film Festival. The script was first developed when Imelda was chosen with 11 others to take part in Wexford Screenwriters Professional Development Workshop, funded by the Arts Department in Wexford County Council with Film Base and Bodecii Film, during 2017 and 2018.

As part of the process the writers had to pitch their script to a room full of directors.

“I was delighted to be approached afterwards by Richard Keane of Out Left Productions who was very interested in my script,” says Imelda. “We went on to develop a pitch for our film along with producer Nadege Dumont. We were delighted to be selected for First Frames Short Film Fund 2019/2020 run by Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council.”

The shooting of the film was delayed due to Covid-19 but Out Left Productions eventually got filming in September 2020.

“Richard managed to gather together a great cast, Rosemary Henderson, Joe Rooney, Eleanor O’Brien as the long suffering Lindsey and Darragh O’Toole as the chicken man himself, Barry. And Charlie is a little star in the making,” says Imelda.

The film has been featured in a number of film festivals and film awards since its completion in April 2021. Chicken Out has won Best Comedy Short in both the Cooper Awards and the ONYKO Awards. At V.i.Z. Film Fest 2021 it won Best Short Film, Best Short Comedy and Best Short Film Cinematography.

In November 2021 it won several categories in the New Jersey Film Awards: Best Comedy Short, Best Director, Best Ensemble and Best Movie Poster. The film was also featured in the Waterford Film Festival and The Richard Harris International Film Festival, The 12th Underground Cinema Film Awards and has been selected for the Chicago Irish Film Festival 2022.

Imelda, who won Scripts, The All Ireland Playwriting Festival in 2016 and the Write by the Sea inaugural Short Story Competition, is also a long standing member of Wordplay Actors and Writers Studio who meet monthly in the Wexford Arts Centre.

“Chicken Out was screened as part of the Dublin International Short Film and Music Festival in October where it was also nominated for Best Comedy,” she says. ‘It was such a thrill to see the film on the big screen in Cineworld Cinema. I was absolutely delighted then to hear I had won ‘The Fleabag Award’ for best screenplay at the Dublin International Comedy Film Festival and also that Richard Keane won Best Editor and received a nomination for Best Director.”

Although the film is not on general release yet Imelda is hopeful that a local screening is imminent. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for Chicken Out below.