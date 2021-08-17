IMBYISM is alive and well as roads minister shows grit greed

Like half the country I endured a staycation recently.

The weather! The prices! Did I mention the weather! The things I do to prop up the ailing Irish economy!

Like nine out of ten of the travelling hordes from backwaters near and far I ventured as far as Kerry! There truly is no place like home and that’s what it became for two weeks of sheer, email-less bliss.

The minute it hit 5 o clock on my last day at work I exited a work WhatsApp group.

Shocking, I know, but I like to live on the edge!

I had enough of work; of tripping over cables at home. Of messages at all hours, of spending 16 hours a day at home; of feeling bad about that and a whole lot more.

I, for one, can’t wait to reclaim my house and get back to work, if not full-time, so much that there is no sign of work in my house, apart from the few times I’ll inevitably let it creep in a device back door.

Anyway the holiday was, contrary to popular opinion, fantdiddlytastic. Friends I hadn’t seen in ages were all as sound as ever; family too. Spending my waking to sleeping moments every day with The Whirlwind Wonder and The Little Fella was a privilege, and a pleasure and boy oh boy was it tiring too.

I turfed them happily into summer camp for four days in week two, giving me time to catch up with myself and rest.

Some observations from holidaying in Ireland:

1). Service is very inconsistent.

2). Accommodation is not cheap.

3). Bring a rain-jacket, swimwear, towels, sunscreen, wetsuits, bring everything!

On the first point I do have a lot of sympathy here for restaurateurs. They have had a nightmare eight months. With PUPs being lodged in accounts to beat the band (often for very good reason), trying to find staff has been very challenging.

I had to pronounce Valpolicella twice to one waiter in Tralee and then resorted to my old Interrail trick of pointing and looking sincere before said nectar of the gods could be supped.

Elsewhere on the final leg of our journey in Kenmare, the service was faultless. I recognised staff from a visit to the restaurant the previous year and felt my money was being very well spent. While there we hit the beaches, climbed rocks, hills, mountains, swam in amazing beaches, sprinted from warm rain showers, ate pizza, browsed the shops, did an on water obstacle course which my arms are still recovering from.

Passing Healy-Rae country on the way back I noticed how good the roads were. Fair play to the late patriarch and his offspring for their persistence.

Seems Heather Humphreys, the rural and community development minister, has taken a leaf out of the politicians’ Yes Please In My Back Yard book, having overseen massive spending on roads in the two counties in her constituency, Cavan and Monaghan, which were awarded almost one fifth of a national fund to resurface rural lane-ways.

Humphreys allocated 18 per cent of a €10.5 million fund to roads in her constituency.

At work last week post holidays I travelled to a scenic part of Co Wexford to experience the tooth loosening local roadway. Residents were putting a council engineer to task rightfully seeking funding for the road, which was lunar in its aspect. The country is on the up but it’s still he or she who shouts loudest, gets.