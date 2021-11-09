Wexford

exclusive ‘I’m not anti-vax’: Deputy Verona Murphy calls for supports for those afraid of getting vaccinated

TD calls for antigen tests and temperature checks to protect ‘demonised’ unvaccinated and considers complaint against health minister

David Looby

Independent TD Verona Murphy has called for supports for people who are terrified of getting vaccinated, saying the Government has failed them.

People have the right to bodily integrity,” Deputy Murphy told this newspaper, following a heated exchange with health minister Stephen Donnelly in the Dáil last week during which he accused her of expressing ‘anti-vaxx’ sentiments.

Wexford TD Verona Murphy has insisted she is not anti-vaccine, has gotten the vaccine and recommends for people to get both shots.

