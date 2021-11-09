Independent TD Verona Murphy has called for supports for people who are terrified of getting vaccinated, saying the Government has failed them.

“People have the right to bodily integrity,” Deputy Murphy told this newspaper, following a heated exchange with health minister Stephen Donnelly in the Dáil last week during which he accused her of expressing ‘anti-vaxx’ sentiments.

Wexford TD Verona Murphy has insisted she is not anti-vaccine, has gotten the vaccine and recommends for people to get both shots.

Deputy Murphy said what happened in the Dáil was very anti-democratic, adding that it is “very dangerous” for the Government to be labelling “reasonable TDs” as anti-vaccine for disagreeing with the Government’s current Covid policy. She is considering making a formal complaint against the health minister this week, she added.

During the Dáil debate, Deputy Murphy criticised the “constant scapegoating of the unvaccinated”, claiming it was ‘very discriminatory and sinister’.

She claimed ‘recent studies have shown that a vaccinated person is every bit as likely to transmit this virus as a non-vaccinated person’, a claim strenuously denied by Minister Donnelly, who said “that information is false”.

Subsequent media reports have also cast doubt on the veracity of her assertion.

Minister Donnelly said: “It is really important that Members of Parliament do not spread anti-vaccine information like this in the Chamber.”

The Wexford TD said her vaccine data came from a recent Lancet study, which concluded that “fully vaccinated individuals with breakthrough infections have peak viral load similar to unvaccinated cases”.

Deputy Murphy said it’s “absolutely right” that studies have indicated that double vaccination helps people get rid of that viral load quickly.

However, she said studies also show that more action is needed than just vaccines alone. “This is not going away. This is not a virus that the vaccine is going to combat.”

She said the consensus among reserved scientists is that until a vaccine that can be administered through the nasal passage is developed the virus will not be eradicated.

Attributing the spike in numbers nationally to complacency, Deputy Murphy said the Government can’t put their finger on what has gone wrong ‘because they don’t know’.

“Nphet are blaming everything and everyone.”

She said being interrupted during the middle of her speech was anti-democratic.

“I was alluding to something Cillian de Gascun had tweeted from a survey of 500 households in the UK about how the viral load connects indoors over a nine-week period. At a certain point in time you are as infectious whether you are vaccinated or unvaccinated.”

Deputy Murphy is calling for antigen tests to be sent to every home in the republic to reduce Covid transmission.

“I am not for or against vaccine passports. I think we should have them with an antigen test. I would be far more comfortable if I was going in to see a relative, in my own conscience, if I had an antigen test. You could be infectious but at least you’d know you are good for a half a day or a day. Temperature checks are very quick and non invasive and very successful. OK if you have taken Paracetamol, but nothing is fool proof.”

She said something is better than nothing and inaction is hampering the battle against the virus.

“You can see Tony Holohan is on about reducing contacts. He said it was OK to open up nightclubs without an antigen test. There are fake certs out there. We have to ask ourselves: are we serious about this? We have spent billions of euros. Are we actually seriously thinking of a lockdown for Christmas? There are an armoury of supports that could be introduced to prevent that.”

The anomaly whereby a person can attend a wedding and the afters and not have to produce a Covid cert, and yet can’t go into a restaurant the following day also needs to be addressed, she said.

“It’s untrue to say people who aren’t vaccinated aren’t eating in restaurants.”

She said the unvaccinated in Ireland are being made to suffer. “If they had antigen tests on the streets they could go inside. I have had mothers crying about their children, mothers who are having a child, people who are fearful. Yes it’s an irrational fear. It’s psychological. These people have a genuine fear so I wouldn’t dream of calling them anti vaxxers. Some of them have seen the side effects of the swine flu. Some have genuine medical reasons so they shouldn’t be scapegoated.”

Deputy Murphy said the only way for people who haven’t gotten the vaccine to get a cert is if they have contracted the virus and consequently can’t get it again for a period.

“If you are not vaccinated now, you are anti-vaxx. That is the narrative the politicians in Government have put out there. These people stayed at home and did everything right and were told that once 70 per cent of the population were vaccinated life would return to normal.”

On being interrupted half way through her speech in the Dáil, Deputy Murphy said: “I will make an official complaint and ask him to correct the record. I think he will regret his stance in the Dáil. It’s anti-democratic against the opposition. He tweeted during my speech that those who oppose this emergency legislation (the Health Amendment Act No 3) are reckless on the basis they weren’t supporting it. It’s an emergency piece of legislation. People have the right to bodily integrity.”

Deputy Murphy said she has empathy for people who choose not be get vaccinated, equating them to people who are afraid to fly.

“I’m not going to make someone fly. If I was in a mental state where I thought flying or getting a vaccine was going to kill me – no matter how irrational that state is – how would I think? There are anti-vaxxers who have protested in Dublin. None of them have been in my office. We have been clapping ourselves on the back about having the highest vaccine numbers in Europe, and the world at some stages. We now have the highest infection rate again and we have changed nothing. We have put all our eggs in the vaccine basket.”

Calling for a robust test, trace and isolate system, Deputy Murphy said: “People should get vaccinated if people want the vaccine. I think there is no doubt we are protecting ourselves more by doing that. That is not to say that we won’t still spread it, but equally we to prevent the sickness we see in hospitals and help not to overwhelm our ICUs.”

She said the goalposts keep changing as public health as the Government understand more about the virus’s trajectory.

“People are confused and because they are vaccinated they feel they don’t have to worry. I still wear my mask and sanitise my hands and keep social distanced from others – apart from for a short period for a photo. I have no problem with that.

“I think the poor, mixed communications coming from Government and the lack of empathy for people is shocking. If they are in my constituency office, they are in everybody’s. They just can’t take it anymore.”

Deputy Murphy said she is merely reflecting what people coming to her are saying. She said the emergency act gives Minister Donnelly the power to implement regulations as he wishes.

“There has been no study on the mental health impact of Covid and under human rights whether or not lockdowns should be instituted. We went through the longest lockdown in the world to get the vaccine rolled out.

“We did it and we have the highest vaccination numbers and yet we want this legislation to be continued. If Government are going to continue to use legislation instead of putting supports in place they are just reacting, reacting, reacting. I am being positive and constructive. I was criticised heavily for saying the vaccines don’t work when I have never said that.”

Reiterating her call for antigen test, she said it will work to reduce the spread of Covid-19 if staff can use it before going into work on a Monday morning, while a nurse could use it before going to the nightclub on a Friday night after a hard weeks’ work.

Saying Covid will be with us for a decade if a better vaccine isn’t made, Deputy Murphy said we have to learn to live with the virus in a more intelligent way.