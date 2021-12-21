Wexford

‘If the pub is not a problem before 8pm, why is it a problem after?’ – Wexford publican blasts ‘unworkable’ restrictions

Padraig Byrne

IN normal times, on the Saturday night before Christmas, Sinnott's Bar on Distillery Road would be heaving. On Saturday just gone, just seven customers were sat in the bar. This was the day before new restrictions came into place limiting pubs to an 8 p.m. closing time for the traditionally busy Christmas period, something Liam Sinnott believes will have a devastating impact on the trade.

"What they've left us is just not viable,” he said, dejectedly. “Maybe we’ll get a few scraps this week when people are finished up in work and can go out that bit earlier, but it's just not viable.”

