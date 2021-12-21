‘If the pub is not a problem before 8pm, why is it a problem after?’ – Wexford publican blasts ‘unworkable’ restrictions

IN normal times, on the Saturday night before Christmas, Sinnott's Bar on Distillery Road would be heaving. On Saturday just gone, just seven customers were sat in the bar. This was the day before new restrictions came into place limiting pubs to an 8 p.m. closing time for the traditionally busy Christmas period, something Liam Sinnott believes will have a devastating impact on the trade.

"What they've left us is just not viable,” he said, dejectedly. “Maybe we’ll get a few scraps this week when people are finished up in work and can go out that bit earlier, but it's just not viable.”

Publicans are finding it particularly hard to get their heads around the seemingly arbitrary time limit of 8 p.m.

"If the pub is not a problem before 8 p.m., then why is it a problem after?" Liam asks. “Most people are getting in from work around 5.30 p.m. or that. By the time they get a shower and something to eat, it’s not worth their while heading out. The government are clapping themselves on the back for changing the time from (the NPHET recommended) 5 p.m. up to 8 p.m. Really, they’ve made it worse. When it was 5 p.m., you knew you had no hope and would close up. With 8 p.m. it dangles that little bit of hope in front of you, but for the majority, it’s completely unworkable.”

All over the country, publicans and their staff are still awaiting details of what supports will be made available to those in the hospitality trade.

"We still don’t know what our staff are going to get,” Liam said. “The last time we were lockdown, they had PUP and I tried to keep as many on as I could. I just can't afford to do that this time. I’ve lads working for me now who are going into Christmas with kids at home, not knowing if they’re going to have hours. And it’s definitely not going to be viable in January."

Adding to frustrations in the industry is the fact that publicans have to sit back and watch as cut-price booze flies off the shelves in local supermarket chains.

"Where do they think these young people etc will go on these big nights,” Liam asks. “Do they think that they will stay at home on Stephen’s night or New Year’s Eve just because the pubs are closed? Pubs are one of the most regulated entities in the country and yet they’ll close us while supermarkets continue to sell drink below cost for Christmas.”

While bad enough, the government announcement on restrictions came at the worst possible time for many too, with lots of publicans already having stocked up for the busy period.

"The cut-off point for Christmas orders was on the Friday at midday," Liam said. “The announcement came on Friday at 6 p.m. I had over 30 barrels arrive from Heineken today and I've another delivery due from Diageo. Those will be uplifted and refunded if they're not sold and that’s fine. But money is tied up in them. It still creates a cashflow issue. I know of one smaller publican who laid out €7,000 or €8,000 on stock for the shelves last week and he’s not even sure he’ll be able to open.”

Apart from this, Liam points out that publicans still have all of the usual expenses. Despite the fact that liability is reduced by reduced hours, insurance still needs to be paid. Subscriptions to Sky Sports still come out of the account, despite the fact that many of the big matches kick off at the new closing time of 8 p.m.

"We have everything in place in terms of vaccine certs, social distancing, contact tracing. I just can’t see why they can't let us continue,” Liam said. “Now we’ve another day with no news of additional supports for the industry, when it should have ben a priority. Supports need to be clear and they need to be quick because there is serious concern and distress in the industry. At this point though, I’m not holding out much hope.”