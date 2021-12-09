‘If someone said to me 10 years ago that I would be picking up other people’s rubbish every day I probably would have laughed and said they were crazy’ – Clean Coasts Ocean Hero winner Sean Ferguson

Wexford man Sean Ferguson is an Ocean Hero after winning first place in an annual competition organised by Clean Coasts.

Sean came first in the #2minutebeachclean Leader Award category while Wexford Sub Aqua Group and Wexford Estuary Group were shortlisted in the national competition which honours volunteer groups and individuals who make an outstanding contribution to protecting and keeping Ireland’s coastlines clean.

Speaking about his clean-up efforts, Sean said it upsets him to see what is happening not only on Irish beaches but on roadsides and in rivers and forests.

"If someone said to me 10 years ago that I would be daily picking up other people’s rubbish I probably would have laughed and suggested they were crazy.

"I always walked past rubbish and would have said: It’s not my problem, I didn’t put it there and that’s what the council do.

"I still agree it is not my rubbish but it is my country and anything I can do be it small or big really does make a difference. Now more than ever nature is needed, be it for exercise, meeting friends, being alone, or creating and each of us has a responsibility to look after what we have here in Ireland.

"I am a daily sea swimmer and I see it in the way that nature helps me, so I have to help Nature, it’s me giving back to it.”

The #2minutebeachclean Leader Award celebrates volunteers who use social media and direct action to empower, educate, inspire, and enable individuals, groups, and businesses to make simple changes or take part in simple actions that will contribute to the planet’s wellbeing.

Wexford Sub Aqua Club was shortlisted in the Enjoy and Protect Award category and Wexford Estuary Group was shortlisted in the Beach Clean Bubble Award category.

All shortlisted Wexford nominees were sent a congratulatory gift package to thank them for their contribution to coasts across Ireland despite the various challenges that 2021 brought.

Clean Coasts, the country’s leading community-based education programme has 1,800 volunteer groups and over 37,000 volunteers throughout the country.

"It has been an unusual year, and, like everyone, Clean Coasts and their volunteers have had to adapt. The continued support, engagement, and interest from the many Clean Coasts volunteers around the country has been outstanding, showing dedication and resilience through these testing times,” said a spokesperson.

The 2021 awards ceremonies were filmed and compiled into a celebration video that can be found on Clean Coast’s YouTube Channel here: https://youtu.be/4dkQ4TxfusU