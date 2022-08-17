‘Iconic’ New Ross medieval park gets thrones and planting fit for royalty

11/8/2022 High hill works. From left; Liam O'Neill who made the new thrones and eamonn Hore director of services. Photo; Mary Browne

TWO thrones carved from a giant redwood sequoia tree have been erected on High Hill ahead of the medieval Norman destination park’s official opening in a few week’s time.

This newspaper got a sneak peek of the statues unveiling on Thursday, where their creator Liam O’Neill spoke of the idea behind the shape and positioning of the statues.

The Galway-based, Carlow man said he was contacted by New Ross Director of Services Eamonn Hore about the commission and the project immediately captured his imagination.

He had previously create the 12ft pen and ink pot water fountain at the Library Park.

“I suggested that two thrones, one representing William Marshal and the other, Isobel de Clare, might be an idea.”

Having produced a model, he next set about finding the best wood.

“We looked at the geography and the fact that you have the Barrow river as the border of what would have been William Marshal’s estates in Kilkenny and Isobel de Clare’s connections with the kingdom of Leinster, which had its capital in Ferns which was ruled by the McMurrough family, and given that Isobel de Clare was a granddaughter of Dermot McMurragh, it suggested itself that the two chairs should represent some aspect of the character of both of them.”

They decided to have them seated side by side. Marshal is looking out at his estate and Isobel is facing north to Ferns.

“She appears to be looking at him, but she’s looking past him to Ferns; that’s why the head is turned towards her home territory.”

Careful consideration was given to sourcing a wood that will last outdoors.

The beautiful red hue to the thrones come from the giant redwood sequoia tree.

The woodturner said the tree may need to be oiled, which will darken the wood. If it isn’t, the thrones will turn grey.

The base – which is bolted into the ground – is also sequoia, painted black for contrast through burning with a blowtorch.

“The wood was sourced from the Glen of Imaal in Co Wicklow. The base plates were made from marine stainless steel so they won’t rust”

When he designed Isobel’s chair it was to reflect the times.

“Women were more portly then and the more well fed the more affluent they looked.”

He spent weeks perfecting the curves on the throne. The more stately, upright throne represents The Greatest Knight.

“Every time I do a project; it’s like they’re your babies, your creation. You take as much time as you can to get the shape right.”

As sprinklers water the vast array of flowers on the hill, Mr Hore spoke of his pride in the project, which he believes has transformed the most historic area of New Ross.

“It’s great to have a natural material which come from the one piece of hardwood. The story is subtle, but I think it works really well and fits well within the landscape here.”

He said the thrones won’t be explained with an information sign.

“There will be an air of mystery about it for people who happen upon them. We are proposing to have life sized shields, with their family crests on either side of them. It will be a great photo op spot. People can come here after their weddings, or people in love, or kids.”

QR codes will be located at three points throughout the gardens.

A large sign with The High Hill will be at the entry to the park, etched into a long low wall.

“There was a debate as to whether it should be called High Hill or The High Hill and we felt the latter told people this is a destination.”

The original corner stone, which reads Charles Tottenham 1709, indicating when The Royal Hotel was built, is another feature, located at the bottom pavilion of the park.

A public competition for the statues of William Marshal and Isobel de Clare will be released next year, Mr Hore anticipates. A lectern will outline their history.

A large rectangular space where the remains of a New Ross merchants house from the era will key a key stop off point along the route, which features knotted planting representing love, marriage, birth and more.

A sign will be erected highlighting pottery found from the continent and the history of the dig.

“That size house could only have been an important person. This area was the heart and soul of New Ross. That’s why they built the church on the highest point. All the markets were up that end.

“The bridge was below us and that’s how he got across to his lands in Kilkenny and most of the shipping came in here so New Ross grew up here south ways.”

Mr Hore believes Marshal stayed at the house.

“We’ll be saying that this could have been the home William Marshal and Isobel de Clare stayed in in their short stays in New Ross. To me people will come to New Ross and get excited by it, in the way people get excited about the Spanish Steps in Rome.”

He said the project is generating a lot of excitement.

“A group of planners we brought here last year were blown away by it. Loads of people are talking about it. It’s gone from a little bit of doubt to excitement.”

He said the iconic park is an extension of the Library Park, in that both were once areas of dereliction, which have been transformed into beautiful public spaces.

“The initial plan was to put a car park at the bottom level and to get very many cars in you’d have to go in a good distance, so there would be a huge drop down and there would have to be a retaining wall, so it would have been ugly.

“It would have been a really expensive site to develop. There wouldn’t have been enough room, expect for a boutique hotel. The chances of that happening at the time were very slim. It was in an awful state for years and we managed to acquire the site from the late Tony Sinnott from Fethard on Sea.”

Three information signs will be used.

Houses along the route will be painted, with footpaths and a new tarmac road being laid over the coming weeks.

“We’re 99pc there. The railings on the church are a really important feature and they are falling into disrepair so we hope they will be repaired or an exact copy can be made.”

A canon removed from the top of the hill is being restored by Ballyanne-based Gatecraft.

“That’s moving to a point near the bottom of Chapel Lane, facing north, making its location more historically correct. The route goes across Chapel Lane. The canon will be located there as we are covering the 1798 story as well. That’s historically correct as this was one of the areas were stopped from coming down to the bridge.”

The park will then link into the garden and the paved area outside of St Mary’s Church, where de Clare’s heart is reputed to have been buried.

Mr Hore said the project has provided employment for many local businesses and individuals.

He anticipates the park opening to the public on the second week of September.

Costs have seen the total figure for the park escalate with Mr Hore stressing that the park has not deviated much from the original plan.

With its 200 plus steps, the park will also provide a workout for many.

When asked about public facilities, he said there are toilets in the Dunbrody centre, the public park and St Michael’s Theatre.

“I would be hoping that with New Ross becoming a destination town that businesses will not have toilets are for customers only signs.”

