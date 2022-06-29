Iarnród Éireann announces the purchase of 18 acres of land beside Rosslare Europort to safeguard future expansion

Iarnród Eireann has announced the purchase of an 18-acre site in Rosslare Harbour to support the future growth of the Europort which has seen a significant increase in traffic and new routes.

The company also revealed that it has awarded the contract for a new fully-digital Port Terminal Management System.

The developments are part of the overall Rosslare Europort Masterplan designed to enhance port operations and customer experience.

Agreement has been reached to secure a strategic 18 acres of land on an adjacent site that is zoned for commercial use, beside the proposed new port freight entrance.

The site will have direct connection to both the port and the new port access road being constructed by Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Wexford County Council.

Iarnród Éireann said the land will add significant capacity to future RoRo, ConRo freight operations, ORE (Off-Shore Renewable Energy) and bulk storage activity at Rosslare and will further position the Europort to attract shipping services from other ports that are expected to experience congestion and capacity constraints in the future.

It also said that along with the Masterplan extension, the additional land will ensure that Ireland’s importers, exporters, manufacturers and logistics sectors will have access to the leading port in Ireland for services directly connected to their markets throughout Europe and the world.

The port’s operations are being fully digitalised under the new Port Terminal Management System to deliver greater efficiency and effectiveness for freight and passenger businesses.

The contract for the digitalisation roll-out plan was awarded to Brock Solutions with work having begun earlier this month. It is expected to be finished in three years. On completion, it will see Rosslare become one of the smartest ports operating in Europe through the deployment of new technology across its freight and passenger services.

The new system will include improved freight and passenger check-in through Smart Gate technology; vehicle track’n trace technology; real time cloud-based reporting; damage recording/reporting; port simulation system; controlled parking and storage management; full CCTV and security monitoring and traffic management improvements.

“The acquisition of an additional 18 acres of prime land and the contract award for our Port Terminal Management system along with our Masterplan ensures the future growth potential of Rosslare Europort as a key national port for the country can be delivered.", said Glenn Carr, General Manager of Rosslare Europort.

"These additional further significant investments clearly demonstrate our commitment and dedication to continuously investing in the future of the port and ensure the full potential of Rosslare Europort is delivered both for the Southeast region and the country as a whole.

"Over the last 18 months we have seen Rosslare Europort rise to be the number one port in Ireland for direct RoRo services to the continent and I am delighted that today’s announcement further builds on this growth and supports our vision in creating one of Europe’s leading ports.”