‘I was trying to snap my own bones just to get some relief from the pain’ – recovering heroin addict Noel Doyle

ONE of the things that is very apparent when speaking to Noel Doyle about his fight back from the absolute hell of heroin addiction is his sincerity.

He is very open about the mistakes of his past and is passionately determined to have a centre opened in his home town of New Ross where addicts could find support to help them on the road to recovery.

In part one of this interview Noel spoke of how he became involved in drugs and how he was first tempted to take heroin, and how it nearly destroyed him.

However, his road to recovery was a long and arduous and by his own admission the withdrawal symptoms from heroin was the most horrific thing he has ever experienced.

He remembers the day he gave it up with complete clarity.

"I gave it up at 11 p.m. on a Sunday night, and this was 12 years ago,” he said.

"I had a guy waiting in a car to give me a lift up to the road, to a certain place and the guy was there with the stuff and I had the money in my hand to go and get it,” he added.

He had the money, he had the lift and he had the connection to get the drugs, however, he thought to himself: “My father died last year and he begged and begged me to give it up and I thought ‘that’s it, I’m doing it’.”

"I gave the money to a certain person and I said you can have that money and you can go and get sorted,” he said.

"The other person took the money off me and I was thinking to myself going over the road ‘should I have given away that money?’,” he added

Noel went home that night and by 2.30 a.m. he was in excruciating pain.

"I could feel the sweats coming on,” he said. However, he said his entire body was wracked with pain and he had to push down on his knees because he couldn’t straighten his legs.

"I pushed down on my knees thinking that was going to make it better,” he said.

"Some people buy treadmills when they’re trying to come off because your legs just won’t stop because your body is basically telling you go get the stuff.”

He demonstrated the way his body shook uncontrollably and how he tried to stretch all his limbs but in impossible ways.

“I was trying to snap my own bones just to get some relief from the pain,” he said.

"It was pain, sweating, your stomach is sick and anything that’s inside of you will come out of you straight away and it will either go up or down,” he added.

"You could be on the toilet for hours but what comes out is like pure water.”

Such was the extent of the pain that he was feeling inside that Noel used to punch himself in the head in the hope that the pain of that would take his mind off the other pains.

"That was only the first day into the withdrawals, only the very start of it,” he said.

"Then what happens is all the emotions that I didn’t have for the five-and-a-half years I was on heroin came flooding back like a tidal wave,” he added.

"There’s certain things I had to do to get the money to get the stuff and you then think about all that.”

Noel said people used to give him money, sometimes it was their shopping money, because they didn’t want to see him going to jail “or doing anything stupid”.

“I would always tell them I’m going to jail or whatever and they would give me say €100 and the next week I would be getting paid and I’d have it and I used to think I have to pay them back because they will go without food because of me,” he said.

"I’d have the money in my hand and while the intentions in my heart were to give it back my body and mind was telling me to go and get sorted with stuff,” he added.

Trying to put into words what it was like he said: “The only way I could compare some of what withdrawals are like is in those old westerns where they would tie man between two horses and then pull him in opposite directions. That’s what I was feeling like; I wanted my legs to be pulled apart but I couldn’t stretch them far enough.”

"You have twitches, your blinking all the time, and this is only 24 hours into it,” he said.

Twenty-four hours into withdrawals Noel took the nails of his fingers from scraping the walls of his room, however, he said: “I knew the door was open. I knew I could walk out the door and go and get stuff. There was no lock on the door but this time I was determined to get off it but I was literally climbing the walls and I had eight-and-a-half weeks of it.”

Significantly, he said it was like a horror-filled version of Groundhog Day and the seventh week was the same as the first day.

When asked what the worst part of withdrawals was, Noel said it was not the physical aspect, as horrific as that was.

"It was the emotional part,” he said.

“Having to deal with all the things I couldn’t deal with when on it,” he added.

"Having all that stuff coming back and hitting you, certain stupid things that I did when I was younger, before I started, and then all the stuff I did when I was on heroin.”

He went on to comment: “I was up at my father’s grave, and he was my hero, and I physically couldn’t cry. Trying to cry and not being able, but when you get off that stuff there is no barrier there anymore to stop that emotion and then everything comes flooding in.”

Noel said he can remember things he did from the times when he was high because after three of four weeks being addicted he needed heroin just to function “like a regular human being”.

"After three to four weeks the buzz is gone so now you’re smoking just to feel and act normal,” he said.

"Not only are you smoking to be normal but you’re also smarter in a bad way, than the person you were because you’re thinking how you’re going to get the next bit of money to get more drugs,” he added.

When asked how he feels now thinking back to how he was as a person hooked on heroin, Noel said: “It feels like I died and was reborn again.”

"That’s how I feel now, I feel like I died and was entered back into the world as a new person,” he said.

"I can’t even believe my body was capable of going through so much torture,” he added.

"I didn’t think a human being could go through so much torture and pain and come out the other side.”

Noel admitted that when talking about the withdrawals he can still feel what it was like.

"I feel like I’m after winning the lotto now,” he said.

When asked what he would say to someone who was thinking about taking heroin and to sum up the effect being an addict had on his personality, Noel said: “I would say go to your mother and father, go to your brothers and sisters, go to your best friends and go to everybody you ever thought of and you loved and say goodbye because they are never going to see you as that same person again.”

“No matter who those people are say goodbye to them because they are going to be second priority to you once you go down that road,” he said.

By the third day of his withdrawals Noel’s physical state was such that he had to crawl on the ground to get to the bathroom.

“I was doing that like an army style crawl and it took me about 10 minutes to go about eight feel, that’s how bad it is,” he said. Noel had to fight the feeling that if he got a fix what he was feeling would go away when the reality was that with that fix everything else that mattered to him was gone again.

Noel admitted that walking up to people, sometimes complete strangers, and asking them for money is one of the things that he regrets the most.

"I would never stoop that low to get money, and to think I was standing in front of people looking for money it’s like something out of a film,” he said.

"Even now when I’m thinking about it I’m thinking to myself ‘f**k how could I do that?” he added.

He said he got great comfort in a comment made on online in the wake of the first part of this interview being published because a good friend of his late father said ‘well done Noel’ and he was a person he had got money from in his addiction and it’s something he was most ashamed of.

"I used to pull into a garage, put petrol in it and drive off,” he said.

"I was in Mountjoy over that and everything,” he added. Noel has been to prison six times and again it’s not something he’s proud of.

However, he said he sometimes robbed things on purpose so he would get arrested and put in jail because he knew he’d get methadone.

"I went into the L&N [SuperValu] one day and robbed half a bread roll, a packet of peanuts and Yazoo and walked out knowing I had been caught,” he said.

"The reason I did that was so I would be locked up and I knew I would be able to get methadone or some stuff,” he added.

"Your whole life becomes solely about heroin and where and how you could get it.”

One of the things that he’s most upset about is his mother and late father being stopped by people he had borrowed money from and them being asked about when they would be getting the money back.

"That’s where the hurt comes in because my mother and father couldn’t go for a drink in their local bar without people coming up and saying ‘I gave your son money two weeks ago and he promised to give it back to me’ and also some of them would come up to them with an attitude,” he said.

"They were left defending their son when I didn’t give a s**t what was being said to them and that’s where the hurt comes in,” he added.

Noel went to businesses, the priests house, and anywhere else he thought he could get money to feed his addiction.

"If there’s someone in this town that I didn’t tap for money I would be very surprised,” he said, while also revealing that his five-and-a-half years as a heroin addict cost him thousands of euro.

"Any bridges I ever built over the years being an alright bloke or whatever were gone, there was nothing left,” he said. "People I knew, former friends, would be walking towards me and I would see them turn around and walk the other way or take another street. The best manipulator and liar is an addict. I didn’t give a s**t back then but now...this is why I am doing what I’m doing because I want to help people but I also want to thank people.”

Noel was first locked up in Portlaoise, although not in the main maximum security prison, and spent three days there for robbing petrol and not showing up for the court date.

“The first night I got completely sick in the cell with another fella and I was screaming at the prison officers that they may get me methadone and on the third day I did get it but that was also the day I got out,” he said.

“That was the first time I got methadone and it was disgusting,” he added.

"They handed it to me and I didn’t care if it was poison, I just swallowed it.”

The same day he got out he got dropped off “in a certain town and bummed money for the day”, got his drugs and then returned to New Ross and straight back into heroin again.

“I was afraid of my s**t walking into the jail because I up my backside I had heroin but I had to throw it away,” he said.

"I went through the strip search and got away with it but the next thing was where they put you into a chair and this things scans your body and they would have seen it, and then I would have done extra time,” he added.

However, he was able to get rid of it during the strip down.

In addition to being in prison six times Noel also has 49 convictions on his record but he has never broken the law in any form while sober, it was always as a result of drug misuse.

"That person that caused that trouble and harm is the same person who is trying to fix that harm and trouble now,” he said.

Noel is now trying to help people for a number of reasons, not least of which, is so that his own children will know their father made mistakes in the past but is now trying to rectify them​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.

"Being a heroin addict is the very same as throwing a boomerang,” he added.

"It always comes back to you.”.

Noel tried four previous times to come off heroin but “failed miserably”, however, the fifth time he was determined to come off it although he still doesn’t know how me made it through.

"If you’re a heroin addict you don’t care whether you live of die and that’s the truth,” he said.

"I didn’t give a f**k whether I died or not when going through withdrawals, that’s how bad it gets,” he added.

He knew he was finally weaning himself off it when the pains started to ease off and at eight-and-a-half weeks the pains were gone and at that point he knew he was well on his way.

However, every day during the eight-and-a-half weeks all he thought of was using again. He also said the first two or three years of his recovery were also hard because when something would go wrong or he encountered a problem or challenge he would invariably think of how heroin would take the pain away. Thankfully, common sense prevailed and he remained drug free. At times he was in the room screaming his head off at the top of his voice as different memories came flooding back.

"There was one time, about two weeks into it, and I had crawled out onto the landing and I was laying on my back looking up at the attic door and I was thinking ‘I can’t go through this anymore’,” he said.

"I was thinking it can’t get any worse, I have nothing left in life, and here I am sick as a dog and no help to anyone,” he added.

"My partner was suffering, my mother and father were suffering, my whole family were suffering. When I picked up that heroin to use it not only did I become and addict but my whole family got an addiction because they had to deal with the consequences.”

During his withdrawals Noel went from hot to cold consistently and there were times when he came close to giving in again. However, voicemails of his late father’s voice on the phone helped him get through it.

"I would have jumped off the roof to get stuff but my partner helped me and what I put her through is just unreal,” he said.

"I used to be fighting on the town, when I was full of drink thinking I was a hard man, but the hard man is the man who walks away not the eejit who throws the swings but I always,” he added.

"When you get that name in the town you try to live up to it and then when I became a heroin addict I just became a puppet.”

Noel knows of a person who was handcuffed to a radiator during withdrawals and such were his cravings to get heroin that he pulled the radiator from the wall and jumped out a window so he could get drugs.

"If I had to be that fellow in that position and locked to that radiator I would have chopped my arm off as long as I knew I would get heroin,” he said.

It got to a point where he was in the car and someone close to him was trying to stop him and he was determined to drive over them to get his drugs.

"That’s how bad it is, it just takes over completely,” he said.

"My partner was in €15,000 debt to the credit union and it was I owed very penny of that not her and it was all spent on drugs by me,” he added.

His partner had saved money to get Noel into rehab but she let it slip that she had the right amount and he robbed it and spent it on heroin.

"She still stayed with me through it all,” he said. He also believes that “110 per cent” he would have become homeless if it wasn’t for his partner.

"I was dying to survive and she was working to survive, that’s how it was,” he said.

When he was going through withdrawals, at times it used to get so bad that if he was smoking a cigarette Noel would burn himself on the arm.

"I used to burn myself on the arm but I wouldn’t feel it,” he said.

"I’d start another fag and do it again and I used to think what’s the difference with a bit more pain than what I’m already feeling,” he added.

"If I was to do that now it would lift me out of it but I was completely numb back then.”

He said he was completely empty and devoid of all feelings and emotions.

"There was no way that I could reach any lower point,” said Noel.

However, the thing that he is most proud of is that he has never used heroin since the day he gave it up 12 years ago.

"I have four beautiful children now,” he said.

"People say they would die for their children well I will never die for them but I will live for them,” he added.

"I will live for them and I will always say to them that you will make mistakes but always be man enough to admit to them and never hide behind them.”

Noel also said that outside of his family, he’s proud of the fact that he went through his withdrawals without any counselling. He did it on his own.

"If I had walked up to my mother or father years ago and given them a hug they would have known it was meant from the heart but if I gave them a hug when I was an addict they would have know it was meant from the mind because I just wanted money to get more stuff,” he said.

"What’s said through the early withdrawal stages is what’s meant from the heart,” he added.

"I was yawning constantly, sneezing repeatedly and scratching my nose and also my skin was itchy beyond belief.”

Noel also said that having a shower in withdrawal was like having a power hose full of pebbles hitting him.

"Your skin just gets so sensitive because your normal senses multiply 10 times over in withdrawal,” he said.

"I used to be biting my nails and clenching my teeth together as hard as I could,” he added.

"Punching myself in the face thinking if I hurt my jaw the other pain will go away.”

Trying to sum up the way heroin takes over complete control of a person, to the point where all reason goes out the window, Noel said: “When my father was crying up in me face begging me to stop, all I could think of was ‘get out of the way so I can go and get my stuff’.”

"No matter who was standing in front of me, no matter that they meant the whole world to me, they didn’t compare to what I was wanting to get,” he said.

"How I knew I was ready to become clean was when I had enough to last the day but I was starting to make it last for two to three days so I was cutting myself down,” he added.

Over a matter of weeks he worked his way down and he is convinced that if he didn’t do it that way and tried to come off it straight from his full-on addiction it would have killed him.

"If I had tried to come off it and go cold turkey from a €100 a day habit, within three days I would have been in a funeral home,” he said.

"There were often times when I didn’t make it to the toilet and I had no choice but to go on myself and then the person I love had to come in and see me crying because of what happened and I could be laying in my own p**s and whatever.”

He went on to comment: “For her to see me as a heroin addict was bad enough but for her to see me as someone who couldn’t even make it to the toilet was just another level."

"She was someone who should have felt protected around me but she didn’t,” he said.

"She felt neglected, she felt used and felt like a piggy-bank,” he added.

"The closest thing you can get to a heroin addict who is withdrawing is a zombie.”