‘I want to show survivors of domestic abuse that anything is possible in life’

Not even a debilitating bout of e-coli could prevent Mary Mullally from representing her country at the Miss Elegance of the World finals in Blackpool last month. Despite her illness, Mary put her best foot forward and impressed the judges so much she ended up with three separate awards. Having been named first runner-up Mary then scooped two further prizes, Miss Patriotic and a special award for being the best ambassador for the competition since being crowned Miss Elegance Ireland last year.

Mary, who grew up in Enniscorthy but now lives in Youghal, Co Cork, only took up modelling and pageantry six years after emerging from what she describes as a “very bad relationship”. She now uses her platform to inspire other survivors of domestic abuse and heighten awareness for those trapped in difficult relationships. And yet despite her achievements, she still returned from Blackpool a little disappointed.

“It’s a big achievement for Irish women, I was up against women from al over the world. I feel blessed, I’m delighted with my success,” she said. “When I came home I was thinking I could have done better and that the bout of illness had held me back but my children reminded me I’d won three titles and said I should be proud of myself. I’m going to compete again next year, represent Ireland again.”

The Miss Patriotic award was presented to the person who represents their country in the best way, showcases where they’re from and their home town, while the ambassador prize was recognition of Mary’s efforts to promote the Miss Elegance brand through her charity work and public appearances. Such is her passion for the competition she has become the organiser for the Irish event and will look to crown her successor next year.

And she hopes that whomever follows in her footsteps gets to experience the excitement and glamour she has enjoyed so much during her reign.

"It has built me up a lot, I only found modelling after recovering from domestic abuse and violence, it was a way of showing myself that if I can get through my darkest days I can do anything. And now I keep coming back, going bigger and better each time. It’s about promoting people’s inner beauty, I want to give older people the chance to experience something like this, grannies, anyone,” she said.

“I want to show survivors of domestic abuse that anything is possible in life, I don’t do this for glory or the awards, I want to open doorways and raise awareness. Through this I’ve been able to engage with charities across the country and help them raise funds.”