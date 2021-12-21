‘I remember thinking “sure that looks fairly easy” but when you actually do it, it’s torture’

THE Kinsella family from Enniscorthy has been crowned Ireland’s fittest family.

In what was a fantastic weekend for sport in County Wexford and in particular the Enniscorthy area, the Kinsellas won the title on Sunday evening in the grand final on RTE.

The Marshalstown family, composed of dad, Patrick (49), Michael (21), David (18) and Caoimhe (15), had to really pull out all the stops to overcome the McIntyre family from Tipperary, encouraged all the way by their mentor, Anna Geary.

In winning the title, the Kinsellas made it two-in-a-row for County Wexford, with the Mahoney family from Glynn taking the title last time out.

While the Kinsellas have been watching the show since season one, they had to wait until Caoimhe was 15 before they could apply.

However, the wait was well worth it as they proved they could take on Ireland’s best and emerge with the title.

Michael said it was one of the toughest things he’s ever done and in particular said the mountain escape challenge in the final was gruelling.

“That really was a gruelling challenge and one of the hardest things I’ve ever done but we got there,” he said.

He also said the family found one of the water challenges which involved throwing balls into a bucket at the end pretty tough going.

From watching on TV, viewers don’t really get an appreciation of just how tough the challenges are and Michael admitted he was the same.

“I remember looking at it last year and watching lads climbing the ramp and thinking ‘sure that looks fairly easy’ but when you actually do it, it’s torture,” he said.

He said the family also found it difficult to keep the result of the final under wraps because, even though it was screened at the weekend, it actually took place in August.

“Sure loads of lads were asking ‘how did you get on in it?’ and I was afraid I’d let it slip but none of us did,” said Michael.

He also acknowledged the success of Oulart-the Ballagh senior camogie team who won the All-Ireland title on Saturday and said it was a great weekend all around for Wexford.

“It was a brilliant weekend for Wexford and even around here for Marshalstown I think it gave everyone a great lift which was nice to see,” said Michael.

He said that following the final, which was held over two days, while everyone had “bumps and bruises” none of the family came out of it in too bad a shape considering the challenges they had overcome.

“Caoimhe lost her shoes all right and ended up running in her socks but she took them off near the end to get a grip on the ramp but she was OK,” he said.

“She did what she had to do to win,” he added.

Mind you, they are no strangers to success, especially in the boxing arena. However, they can now take some time out and relax in the run up to Christmas knowing they have done themselves and their county proud before considering their next challenge which could see them participate in some To Hell and Back type events as a family but in terms of Ireland’s Fittest Family, Michael said it’s time to let more families take up the challenge.