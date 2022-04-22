“I particularly like highlighting artists who are doing brilliantly in Wexford”

WEXFORD singer and producer, Michael Londra, is a man on a mission in terms of highlighting Ireland as a one of the world’s premiere tourist destinations.

His TV show, ‘Ireland With Michael’, is broadcast to an audience of over 155 million people across the USA and Canada.

However, for the Emmy nominated performer it’s a labour of love because in addition to showcasing the very best that Ireland has to offer by way of culture and heritage it also gives him a chance to get into the heart of the country he loves, despite having lived in America for almost quarter of a century.

It's a promotional tool for Ireland and from a personal perspective it also helps the down-to-earth artist, who admitted to the Enniscorthy Guardian that doing the show, which is now in its third season, has given him an increased appreciation of Ireland.

"In truth, I've been very lucky in that I've lived outside of Wexford for 25 years and I've always had that,” he said.

"I've always felt that as a singer, I've got a bit of success around the world, that it was a bit like my responsibility, prior to the TV show, to bring people to Wexford,” he added. “I took the job of being a Wexford ambassador very seriously and that has always been front and centre.”

Michael always talks about Wexford at his shows and even now that he’s producing more than singing he still tries to maintain strong links with the Model County including working with the likes of Eoin Colfer and Liam Bates and for every job he does he tries to use Wexford designers.

Even with the show, half the cast are from the USA but the other half are from Wexford town and Tourism Ireland have now got involved and are working directly with Michael, which is a development he wholeheartedly welcomed.

"They're fantastic so I now have this vehicle to heighten it no matter what we highlight it's going to be seen all over North America,” he said.

"I love that and it's the reason I do the show,” he added. “I particularly like highlighting young artists that I see or who are doing brilliantly in Wexford or around the country.”

Michael also tends to include Wexford artists in shows based around other counties too: “I do put Wexford artists into other counties. We used Tulua in the Waterford episode and we have Sasha Terfous, the Wexford poet laureate, in an episode coming up.”

While there isn’t a Wexford episode as such in the new series Michael said Wexford is a regular feature in the show.

“We only did six episodes in the first season and two of them are Wexford,” he said.

However, he said that because of the support from Aer Lingus, CIE Tours and Tourism Ireland, the show “has to be fair” and give plenty of cover to the entire country.

When he spoke to this newspaper it was just prior to a two-week shoot across the country but he will be back again at the end of the summer.

"We are going to tape up at the Fleadh in Mullingar and then head up towards the North West to Donegal, Leitrim and Roscommon,” he said. “Counties I never even heard of when I was a child in Wexford. It was a world away but just gorgeous countryside.”

The success of the show and the publicity it generates means every village committee from Malin Head to Mizen Head has made contact to see if their areas can be featured in the series.

Michael is also confident that the series will be around for a long time to come: “We're in season three now and I would be aiming to have season 10 eventually and we just want to make sure that every county gets a look in.”

In general he said a lot of counties in Ireland “don’t get a look in” and that’s something he hopes to address through the show.

"There are a lot of counties that don't get a look in, Wexford included, and traditionally we have lost out to the Wild Atlantic Way but the tourism authority like Visit Wexford has done a brilliant job and a lot of other counties are beginning to realise now what they have to do to attract a North American audience,” said Michael.

Michael agreed that while Wexford artists, and perhaps Irish artists in general, are very good at writing material they’re not so good at the promotion side of things.

"They're getting better and social media has helped somewhat but I am astonished sometimes because we get submissions sometimes from different artists and they don't even have a website and that's insane,” he said.

""Three quarters of this business is moving yourself forward, believing in yourself and being able to take it to the next level,” he added. “There are loads of artists who believe in themselves but when it comes to the crunch they don't step forward.”

He said he did well despite not being so good at the promotional side of things early on in his career.

"I did well despite that,” he said. “I probably wasn't very good at that either but I was one of the lucky ones and unfortunately luck does play a part as well."