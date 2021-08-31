‘I lived everyday of my life in fear with zero confidence’

As a young adult Mark McGuinness (31), the owner of the Wexford-based Face the Fear active wear clothing brand, had ‘zero confidence’, was in a job he detested and felt his life was going nowhere after a childhood of family moves, school changes and making and losing friends.

His fear of the world intensified as a 19-year old apprentice plumber when on the return journey from Dublin to Wexford, with a work colleague driving, he miraculously survived a major car crash at 110km an hour near the Bunclody roundabout.

“I looked over and he had one hand on the wheel and his head was on his knees. He had fallen asleep. I shouted his name and he woke up and pulled the steering wheel to the right towards the traffic.

“When we started to go to the other side of the road, I closed my eyes and hoped for the best. If there had been anything coming, I would have been wiped out.

“The van flipped over a ditch and I was knocked unconscious. I remember waking up. I was hanging upside down. The driver called out, he was okay.’

“I remember standing on the side of the road as people came running to see if we were dead or not and asking, how the hell did you survive that.’

“I was barely 19 and I questioned everything after that,” said Mark who founded the online motivational brand five years ago, with his sisters Samantha and Corey as fellow directors, working with brand ambassadors and influencers throughout Ireland and now selling all over the country, in the UK and into some areas of the USA.

‘I had absolutely no confidence. I developed serious trust issues about giving control of my life over to someone else. I wouldn’t get on a plane’.

To make matters worse, it was 2008, the year of the property crash when the building boom came to an end and he became unemployed.

“So I went to the gym every day in the Maldron Hotel for two years straight.”

From the age of 21 to 25, he worked with Wexford entrepreneur Michael Hayes, carrying out maintenance on his shops and cafes, and was inspired by his passion for business.

“He supported me in what I was trying to achieve. I saved up as much money as I could and bought a new apartment in Rosslare. I was 25 when I moved in.”

With zero business experience, he began to research the requirements for establishing a motivational brand.

“I wanted to base the business around fear because I had lived every day of my life in fear, with no confidence – the fear of wanting to do something and not having the confidence to do it.”

He was in work one day when the phrase Face the Fear came into his head and he thought “Oh my God. I rushed home and went to see if it was trademarked. I slapped a trademark on it immediately

“Michael Hayes helped me set up a company and I established Face the Fear as a clothing brand.’

Shortly afterwards, he was head-hunted for a sales position in a large Wexford firm and his confidence began to grow as he progressed in the job and was given managerial responsibility.

He worked the day job and spent evenings and weekends focused on the new company, sourcing samples from European and Chinese manufacturers and devoting the first year to development.

They were selling to family and friends at the start and then four years ago, the business began to take off. Online sales of leggings, half zips, joggers, hoodies and t-shirts for men and women increased during the pandemic and Mark is now running the company full-time with his sisters, with designs by Think Print, website photography by Declan Colfer of Wellingtonbridge, and a plan to start using recycled polyester for sustainability.

His biggest advantage has been the name. “People like the name. We got offers from investors almost immediately because the name is so powerful but we didn’t take them.

“Every single person in the world can relate to that name,” said Mark whose personal fear was the inspiration behind the business.

Born in the UK, his parents were both children of Irish immigrants , with his paternal grandmother from Baldwinstown, County Wexford.

He lived with his family in Luton until they moved to Ireland when he was six years old and during changes of address over two years in Wexford, he attended Rathangan and then Piercestown national schools.

After his dad found it hard to get work locally, the family returned to Luton when he was eight years old and after a number of further moves, they were allocated a Council house in Luton, before re-locating six years later to Eaton Bray, to another house and another school.

“My parents were trying to do their best , trying to find us a nice area to live. The greatest thing I ever had was my parents. Bringing us to Ireland was the best decision they ever made. They are proud of what we have achieved,” he said.

“But it was hard being the new person and trying to make friends and then having to leave them behind every time and move on and do the same thing again in another school. My confidence was zero.

‘’I was 14 when we moved to Eaton Bray. You’re living in a different place, attending a different school. We were there for one year and then we came back to Ireland, to Wexford.

‘I was 15 and I had been back in Ireland two days when I started in Bridgetown Vocational College on August 25, 2005. We were living in a mobile home, five of us and three dogs, waiting for planning permission to build a house. We lived on my grandparents’ land for two years.

‘I still remember walking into the classroom the first day and just feeling that I wanted to give up. I didn’t think there was any point in making an effort here because I didn’t know how long I was going to be here.

“In the UK, you finished school at 16. Ninety-nine per cent of people here were doing the Leaving Cert. When I was told I had another three years in school, I thought, that’s not for me.

“I remember going into Junior Cert year. I had to make friends. I had to do exams that year. I didn’t know anyone. I felt under pressure. My head was all over the place basically.

“I got through the Junior Cert. The only things I was good at were Maths and Woodwork. I played a bit of football. But I didn’t feel right.

“My dad fixed me up with a plumbing apprenticeship. I had made friends but I had to say goodbye to them again. They were staying on in school.

“I absolutely detested the job. I was travelling to all corners of Ireland. I remember I got to 18 and I was sitting in the middle seat of a van and it was the first time I really had this strong sense that I wanted something different than this but I didn’t have the confidence to do anything about it.

“I was afraid of stepping up to life and that is the inspiration behind the brand, pushing and encouraging people to take everything out of life, to face the fear, whether that is following an illness or a difficult experience. The slogan is Wear the Brand, Be the Brand.”

“We have done done interviews about overcoming fear with motivational people for our YouTube channel including one with a professional hurler who has one hand and a cancer survivor from Galway.”

Face the Fear is supplying its brand logo and clothing to Image Fitness, one of the largest personal training academies in Ireland and is providing leisure centre uniforms for the Griffin Hotels and Monart Destination Spa and also working with Danone on staff sports events.

‘I went from having no confidence to working in a job I liked while running my own clothing brand in the evenings and now running the company full-time. I took the final leap earlier this year. The pandemic gave me more time to spend on the business which benefited from the increase in online sales.

“At the age of 27, I was terrified to get on a plane because I didn’t trust someone else to be in control of my life again. But to confront my own fear, I went to visit a friend in Dubai, on a seven and a half hour flight. It was the biggest and most terrifying fear I had. That just opened up all doors. I went on about 30-40 flights in the following few years.”

Fitness has played a major role in keeping Mark feeling confident. “I have done nothing but train for the past 12 years. It’s the one thing that has kept my head right and has kept me strong.”

“I want to start getting my story out there. I want to help anyone who doesn’t have confidence, to believe that their life can be changed and you can feel good about yourself’.”