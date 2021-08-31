Wexford

‘I lived everyday of my life in fear with zero confidence’

Mark McGuinness, the founder of Wexford-based active wear clothing company Face the Fear used his own insecurities as the inspiration for a successful motivational brand.

Wexford

Maria Pepper

As a young adult Mark McGuinness (31), the owner of the Wexford-based Face the Fear active wear clothing brand, had ‘zero confidence’, was in a job he detested and felt his life was going nowhere after a childhood of family moves, school changes and making and losing friends.

His fear of the world intensified as a 19-year old apprentice plumber when on the return journey from Dublin to Wexford, with a work colleague driving, he miraculously survived a major car crash  at 110km an hour near the Bunclody roundabout.

“I looked over and he had one hand on the wheel and his head was on his knees. He had fallen asleep. I shouted his name and he woke up and pulled the steering wheel to the right towards the traffic.

