Hundreds sign up for JobFest on Wexford Quay

MORE THAN 700 people have registered to attend JobFest on the quays in Wexford this weekend.

The meet and greet JobFest event is taking place on Wexford quayfront on Friday and Saturday.

“After two years of keeping our distance, meeting ongoing challenges with flexible, creative but often isolating and ‘remote’ solutions, we think it’s time,” said Wexford County Chamber’s Emma Dunphy.

The event will be an opportunity for employers and employees to meet ‘face to face’.

“We have one goal in mind: connecting Wexford County’s leading businesses, industries, and service providers with the very best working talent that this country has to offer – in person.”

Ms Dunphy has issued an appeal for businesses to sign up, at a time when many employees are on the move. At the time of going to press very few spaces for business stalls were left.

“If you have already signed up to join us at this County Wexford Chamber initiative, supported by Wexford County Council, we thank you. By doing so, you are taking a stand to connect with your community and support the creation of sustainable jobs in our county.

“If you have yet to join us and take a stand, we’d love to hear from you – please talk to Jennifer on 053 912 2226 or email jennifer@countywexfordchamber.ie.”

The JobFest Wexford event will showcase 35 key employment sectors, with advice offered from HR experts on how to be job ready.

There will be tips from some of Ireland’s top influencers, including leading sporting and business household name stars.

There will be real life chill out areas and break out rooms, where attendees will have a chance to chat casually.

Attendees can also expect to see State agency representatives, enjoy panel discussions and many networking opportunities. See www.countywexfordchamber.ie for more details.