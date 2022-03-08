Hundreds of women sign up for free self defence classes in Wexford following Ashling Murphy murder

Some of the women who have taken part in free self-defence classes being organised by Wexford Kung Fu and Kick Boxing Club.

There has been a huge increase in demand for women’s self-defence classes in Wexford following the murder of Offaly school teacher Ashling Murphy, with instructors at a kickboxing club which is running free courses, surprised by the numbers signing up.

"The response has been almost overwhelming, with hundreds taking part, but we have vowed to keep going as long as there is interest”, said Bobby O’Neill of Wexford Kung Fu and Kickboxing Club whose instructors have been providing a series of free self defence seminars for women since Ms Murphy’s tragic death in January.

“In response to the Ashling Murphy murder, there has been a huge interest in self defence training, particularly women’s self-defence, far more than I have ever experienced in my 45 years involved in martial arts”, he said.

"We had been subject to Covid restrictions in the club over the last two years including non-contact training so we hadn’t run any specific self-defence courses for some time. The martial arts classes were adaptable to non contact training but self defence is a bit more difficult to teach in that scenario", explained Bobby, a chief instructor with the Irish Kung Fu Assocation who is assisted by instructors Pat Monahan, Michelle Casserly, Rebecca Rowe and Sarah Roche.

“In response to the interest from women, we decided to run a free course but this was booked out almost immediately. We vowed then that we would continuing running the free courses until such time as everyone interested gets a place.

"Since that first course, we have run a second open course along with classes for the Youth Advocacy Programme (YAP) of Ferns Diocesan Youth Service, Carlow IT and Marshalstown Ladies Group."

The club was recently approached by the Sports Active department of Wexford County Council to run another free open seminar in self-defence for women on March 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., as part of Women in Sport Week taking place from March 7 to 13.

To book a place on the seminar, email anna.flynn@wexfordcoco.lie

Further courses and and follow-up level 2 training for women are also planned. Wexford Kung Fu and Kick Boxing Club Club is based in Image Fitness Studios in Westpoint Business Park in Clonard.