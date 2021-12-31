Hundreds of acres of farmland remain flooded after Christmas storms

Driving down to Kilmore Quay a full three days after the storm, 72 hours after the county was hit by the worst floods in over a half-a-century, the fields on both sides are completely waterlogged, more akin to the paddy fields of southern China than the cornfields of Wexford. Because while families and businesses in Bridgetown, Duncormick, Wellingtonbridge and beyond are now finally clearing out their premises, getting the stink of dirty water out of the walls, the floors, the farmers in the county must wait for their fields to shift water which remains stubbornly in place.

Billy Bates is one such farmer and he explains why his, and others, land has continued to hold water long after the tides subsided. Speaking outside the Sofrimar factory in Kilmore Quay where local farmers and elected officials met with the president of the Irish Farmer’s Association (IFA) Billy said the speed of the flooding, the unexpectedness of it, caused this once-in-a-lifetime event.

“The main reason the place got flooded was because the water came down so fast, this area here got a lot of water from the river that would usually run out,” he says. “But the river burst its banks and dumped all the water out here on these fields, the reason it emptied out of Bridgetown so fast was because it came out onto the flood plain here, only for that Bridgetown would have been a whole lot worse. But the bank cut away and dumped all the water out on to us here."

Fellow farmer Ger Rochford says it is too soon to assess the damage in its entirety, to put a figure on the loss of earnings for those who rely on the land to make a living. “There’s a good bit of tillage on the Slobs here, a couple of hundred acres of winter corn, at this stage we can’t estimate the damage, it will all depend on how long the flood waters remain, we don’t know what the root damage is. In regards to grassland, you have an awful lot of dirty water from all over the countryside, there’s sewer systems which have overflowed, so no one can really put a marker on that either at the moment.”

While the whole county ponders ways to limit the damage, to combat the ever-increasing threat of climate change, Billy, Ger and all those who have lived and worked in this area for decades have a number of potential methods to ensure their crops aren’t ruined in future storms.

“This is a warning for what’s to come and there’s something to be learned from it,” says Billy. "There’s a sluice system here which could be shored up, made more effective so that it works for years and years, like it was 50-60 years ago. There is a good pumping system in it, the Office of Public Works (OPW) have maintained it pretty well, but timing was of the essence here when the river burst its banks.”

Like his colleague, Ger says the OPW have done a lot of good work in the area, but warns that further efforts need to be made in both the short and long-term. “The OPW have done a good job here the whole summer, what happened was a freak weather event, in the future we have to prepare for these freak weather events, so there’ll have to be extra capacity for pumping put in there to handle that.”

According to Councillor Jim Codd the solution lies in the sluice gates, a system which can be altered to allow for a better flow of water during heavy storms and consistent rainfall.

“In times past the sluice gate could be manually opened and the water could hammer out of here but it’s not hammering out like it should,” he said. “So the system we have needs to be looked at, you have to be able to take care of emergencies like this in the future, we’re standing here unable to increase the fall of water on the sluice gate, that’s a big problem. The OPW have put extra pumps on the Inis, but they need to address The Cutting here so we can let water off faster.”

While no-one present could estimate the number of farmers affected or put a figure on the likely cost of the Christmas Day storms, Deputy Verona Murphy said that any assistance coming from central government needed to be immediate and could not be held up by paperwork.

“The humanitarian aid scheme which has been brought in is means tested for people who are in dire need of assistance is ridiculous, so that’s the first thing our government representatives have to have moved is the means test feature,” she said.

Cathaoirleach of the Rosslare Municipal District, Councillor Jim Moore confirmed that the Minister for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan TD, had asked for a report on the extent of the problem so that a full assessment could be done on the area. However, Deputy Murphy said this was not the time for reports and lengthy assessments.

“I met with Minister O’Donovan and I have to be honest, I wasn’t very impressed that he thinks this is about following legislation particularly in relation to the flood defence scheme in Enniscorthy, there’s no timeline in which we can apply for the planning, it can go on forever, and literally that’s what’s happening, it’s going on forever. We need to put a plan in place which sees this prepared for. Snails seem to have more rights on what’s happening here than the people whose houses are being flooded.”

Ultimately, all those present, agreed that two plans needed to be set in place, both a short-term and a long-term one. In the short-term Eamonn Hayes suggested the only way to prevent repeat occurrences was to “pump, pump, pump” while Billy Bates said installing dykes by the water would alleviate the issue in the coming weeks.

“It could well be fixed, handy enough, there’s a lot of material on the banks there which could be filled up, to put a dyke against the water so that once the river overflows there’ll be a bank behind it, to keep the water from getting out on the land,” he said. “A couple of days with three or four track machines would stop that river pumping the water out of here, it would shore it up, there’s enough material there to do it and it would take very little time, you could start it in the morning and we wouldn’t have that water coming out of Bridgetown.”