Hugely popular New Ross Celtic Street League returns

After an absence of several years, the highly popular New Ross Celtic Street Leagues have returned this year.

This years’ competitions – which is , kindly supported by Wexford Sports Active and the FAI – cater for U12 boys and girls, and U18 boys, and commenced on June 15.

The competitions are set to run for six weeks. Seven teams have entered the U12 league, with four teams competing at U18 level.

Many of the teams were assembled by the players themselves, with any player wishing to compete being catered for, and a team found for them if necessary. The competitions are both five-a-side, with roll-on, roll-off substitutions.

“ Yet again, the competitions have proved extremely popular, with players putting aside all club loyalties for a few weeks to enjoy the thrill of kicking about with their friends and neighbours,” said Ger Feeney of the club.