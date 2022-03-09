Huge response to appeal to help Ukrainian animals

LOCAL ANIMAL WELFARE charities have been playing their part in the Irish humanitarian effort for the pets of Ukrainian refugees.

Joe Murray of the North Wexford SPCA said that after an appeal went out early last week, by Wednesday already a truck load had been filled of supplies.

He said that he hopes the momentum keeps up but was grateful that those transporting the food were doing so free of charge.

“We got a lot of donations but what’s happening in Ukraine really hit home with people. To see people fleeing to nearby borders with their pets, people just thought it was heart breaking and wanted to do something. It’s brilliant that we know that these supplies will go straight to refugee camps in Poland”.

He added that the NWSPCA linked up with a Riverchapel resident to arrange transportation in response to the unfolding tragedy in Ukraine.

Joe added that food can be dropped off a the centre (The Veterinary Hospital, Arklow Road, Gorey) daily from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Small bags of dry food (under five kilometres), tins or pouches of wet food suitable for adults animals, puppies and kittens are what we are looking for and packages must be easy to carry. Thanks to the generosity of our supporters we have already donated a van load of food and are well on our way to supplying another,” he said.

For more reach out to the NWSPCA online.