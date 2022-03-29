Huge response to accommodation campaign for Ukrainian family

THE PEOPLE of Gorey have answered the call as the family of Iryna Prachenko from Ukraine were provided with housing locally thanks to an appeal by musician Damian Brady.

Mr Brady said that he was shocked that not only did his friend get offered suitable accommodation, but that thanks to the appeal a total of 23 offers have come through so far.

He has been liaising since with both Ukrainian and Gorey families but that so far five other families have been housed and all are very grateful to these random acts of kindness.

Iryna’s daughter eight-year-old Vlada looks set to start school in Ballygarrett next week while plans are in the work for Iryna to find a job and for 13-year-old Yaroslave to start school.

The campaign looks set to continue this week as all involved want to help as many people as possible.

"The majority of people that came forward had seen the Gorey Guardian article last week but every day I’m getting another offer or two. I’ve been offered summer houses, granny flats as well as rooms in people’s houses. I’ve been the go-between which has been a pleasure, so I’m lining up families with the Ukrainian people and it has been going very well so far as people get introduced. Everyone has been so generous and it has been a really positive experience and while I have the contact with people, I will keep this going.

"It’s one thing at a time but Iryna and her family have been settling in really well, they’re moving into their house this week and they’ve been appreciating the calmness here since they arrived”.

Damian thanked all those who had come forward to make offers about houses or accommodation, adding that he had been overwhelmed by the response as had all of the Ukrainian people too.

Those interested in helping out can email damianbradymusic@gmail.com or visit www.ballygarrett.ie through the contact section of the website, which is run by Damian’s friend Barry Devereux.